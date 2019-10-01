Top police chief vows strict probe into paint attack

By Yao Yueh-hung, Ann Maxon and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporters, with staff writer

National Police Agency Director-General Chen Ja-chin (陳家欽) yesterday vowed to conduct a strict investigation into an attack against Hong Kong singer, actor and democracy campaigner Denise Ho (何韻詩) on Sunday in Taipei.

Evidence showed that the attack was premeditated and organized, Chen said, adding that a task force would investigate “Chinese Unification Promotion Party [CUPP] personnel who might be involved in the case.”

Ho was speaking to reporters ahead of a rally in support of the pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong when a masked man came from behind and splashed her with red paint.

Dachen Nostalgia Culture Association member Hu Chih-wei (胡志偉) was arrested allegedly trying to flee the scene.

Liang Tai-fu (梁太富), an alleged accomplice of Hu, was also arrested at the scene, Taipei police have said.

Hu is believed to be a CUPP member.

Police yesterday said they have arrested seven other suspects, and seized water balloons, signs, a megaphone, a CUPP vest and other items.

Police said they believe the attack was organized by Chen Yu-ta (陳友達).

Chen, 54, and others allegedly met in New Taipei City’s Banciao District (板橋) on Sunday morning to plan the attack, police said, adding that only Ho was targeted.

Ho yesterday said she would take legal action against the suspects for intimidation, public humiliation and loss of property to prevent similar harassment and threats from happening to others.

Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) and lawmakers across party lines condemned the attack.

CUPP members who splashed red paint on Ho apparently “have no respect for law,” New Power Party (NPP) Chairman Hsu Yung-ming (徐永明) said.

The CUPP was involved in an attack on Hong Kong democracy advocate Joshua Wong (黃之鋒) when he arrived at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport in 2017, Hsu said.

For a long time, the CUPP has been used as a front to cover for organized crime linked to Beijing, he said.

“China is reaching its fist into Taiwan,” he said.

To curb Chinese infiltration, lawmakers should pass legislation requiring people and organizations to disclose whether they are being controlled by a foreign government, he said.

Meanwhile, convener of the now-banned Hong Kong National Party Andy Chan (陳浩天) said recent incidents show that many Chinese nationals have been staging attacks on Hong Kongers in Taiwan in an organized manner to interfere with their freedom of speech.

While Taiwan provides a valuable space for Hong Kongers to express their voice in their fight for democracy, he said he hoped the Taiwanese government would crack down on China-controlled organizations in Taiwan before it is too late.

“‘Chinazi’ will not leave Taiwan or Hong Kong alone. It will infiltrate and launch attacks. It must be stopped,” he said.

Additional reporting by Wang Kuan-jen and CNA