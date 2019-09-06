Taiwan supports HK, but does not meddle: activist

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

The Taiwanese government and political parties have not become involved in Hong Kongers’ struggle for democracy and freedom, although they have expressed support and offered assistance, Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong (黃之鋒) said yesterday in Taipei.

Wong and fellow Hong Kong activists Eddie Chu (朱凱迪) and Lester Shum (岑敖暉) met with the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislative caucus for more than an hour.

“Hong Kong is being oppressed by Beijing, but Taiwan has free democratic elections and has successfully passed power between political parties,” Wong said, adding that he wishes for Hong Kong to have such a democracy while reiterating the slogan “Today’s Taiwan, Tomorrow’s Hong Kong.”

Chu agreed with President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) denial that the government has intervened in Hong Kong’s affairs, as Beijing has claimed.

“It is clear that the Taiwanese government and political parties have not interfered with Hong Kong’s struggles for democracy,” Chu said. “Now that Hong Kong is striving for democracy, it is natural that we will interact with Taiwan.”

Chu urged Taiwanese to attend a rally in support of Hong Kong the weekend before Oct. 1, the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China.

“With our struggles at this crucial juncture, we are closely bound with Taiwan, so we hope that more people will come out for the rally,” he said.

Shum said that Hong Kong is facing a crisis, “but for people struggling in Hong Kong or those who have visited Taiwan, they have all expressed the wish that those in power should not exploit the situation to gain political advantages by interfering under the guise of providing humanitarian aid.”

“We hope that those in power in Taiwan will help solve our humanitarian crisis — this is how to help their friends in Hong Kong,” Shum said.

“Taiwanese empathize with Hong Kongers, as their story is filled with blood and tears. We have not yet seen the ending of this story,” DPP Legislator Kuan Bi-ling (管碧玲) said.

“If some political parties launch smear campaigns expressing Taiwan’s concern for Hong Kong, it would be manipulation for political benefit,” Kuan added.

DPP caucus secretary-general Lee Chun-yi (李俊俋) read out the party’s draft statement, which said that the DPP has always supported Hong Kongers’ struggle for democracy, freedom, human rights and other universal values.

“We have urged the Hong Kong Government to respond to the people’s demands, engage in dialogue instead of violence and uphold democratic institutions,” Lee said.

The DPP caucus also assured Hong Kongers that Taiwanese law contains sufficient measures to allow them to come to Taiwan, Lee said, adding that the party would try to protect them.