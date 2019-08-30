Ministry says that Taiwan not for sale after petition in US

By Lin Chia-nan / Staff reporter

Taiwan is a free and democratic nation that is not for sale, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday, after a petition on the US White House’s Web site called for the US government to purchase Taiwan instead of Greenland.

The petition (https://bit.ly/2Pj02pA) was created on Tuesday by a user named “C.C.”

“Taiwan stands at the frontline of the free world’s battle against tyranny and oppression, struggling to fend off an authoritarian regime bent on annexing it. Taiwanese people share core universal values with Americans: democracy, freedom, human rights and the rule of law,” the petition says.

“Purchasing Taiwan will bolster US security and interest [sic] in the Asia-Pacific region and protect Taiwanese people from Communism,” it says.

“Instead of Greenland, purchase Taiwan to create a win-win situation,” the petition says, referring to a controversial proposal by US President Donald Trump of buying Greenland from Denmark.

Asked for comment at a regular news conference in Taipei, ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) rejected the proposal, saying that Taiwan would not be purchased by any country.

Taiwan is a sovereign nation with its own government, military and diplomatic allies, while maintaining practical relations with more than 100 countries, Ou said, adding that Taiwanese are proud of their democratic establishments.

As recognized by the US, Taiwan plays an indispensable role in boosting the freedom, openness, stability and prosperity across the Indo-Pacific region, she said.

As of 7pm yesterday, the petition had only 575 of the 100,000 signatures it must gather by Sept. 26 to receive a response from the White House.

There is a long way to go before the petition becomes a consideration for the Trump administration, Ou said, adding that the ministry would monitor the situation.