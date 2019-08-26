Formosa stamp set to be released

By Chen Wei-chi and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

This year’s Formosa-themed postage stamps, mainly featuring scenery from Hualien County, are to be released on Wednesday, Chunghwa Post Co (中華郵政) said.

Each set features four stamps with scenic views of the East Rift Valley (花東縱谷), Cisingtan Beach (七星潭), the Siouguluan River (秀姑巒溪), Swallow’s Pass in the Taroko Gorge (太魯閣) area and other sites, the company said.

The stamps are valued at NT$6 and NT$12, with two of each in every set, it said, adding that whole sets or single stamps, all date-stamped, would be offered.

Special-edition first-day envelopes and other products would be sold only on Wednesday, it added.

The company said it is also offering a discount for its Taiwan Eco-tour postage stamps on their release today.

The sets have 11 stamps featuring fauna endemic to Taiwan, including the pheasant-tailed jacana, sea slugs, mollusca and owls, local flora such as flowers, mushrooms and ferns, as well as pandas, it said.

Each stamp, originally sold for NT$100 to NT$500, would be discounted 20 percent, it said.

For every NT$500 spent on a single purchase, a foldable sheet with a printed copy of every postage stamp released would be given away, the company said.

The eco-tour would be available until the end of this year.