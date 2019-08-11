HK protesters defy police with rallies

AFP, HONG KONG

Police in Hong Kong yesterday fired tear gas at pro-democracy protesters who defied orders to cancel a rally and blocked intersections across the city in “hit-and-run” demonstrations.

The new rallies came after Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) pledged not to grant concessions to the protesters as their movement enters its third month.

Activists who have embraced the mantra “be water” took their commitment to flexible protest action to new heights, splitting up into groups to spread quickly across the territory and block roads.

They first gathered in the Tai Po area, despite police denying their request for a march permit there, and quickly faced off against officers dressed in riot gear.

However, before any clashes erupted, the demonstrators retreated and split into smaller groups, heading to different areas to block roads and chanting: “reclaim Hong Kong, revolution of our times.”

One group of protesters arrived in the Tai Wai area, where they dismantled railings along the road to set up barricades and chanted “triads, triads” at nearby police, in a reference to the territory’s infamous criminal gangs.

“Today is not about standing off with police or guarding a road. It’s more about going to different places and leaving once police get here,” said a 17-year-old student, who gave only his surname, Lok (駱). “We won’t meet eye-to-eye and will actually create more trouble for them.”

Riot police quickly moved in and began firing tear gas, sending demonstrators running to the sides of streets and into a nearby bus terminal. The gas drifted into the nearby subway station, where a mother and child covered their faces along with other travelers caught in the confrontation.

However, the riot police quickly moved in and began firing tear gas, sending demonstrators running to the sides of streets and into a nearby bus terminal. The gas drifted into the nearby subway station, where a mother and child covered their faces along with other travelers caught in the confrontation.

The fresh protests marked the 10th weekend that demonstrators have taken to the streets in a movement that began in opposition to a bill allowing extradition to China, but has become a call for greater democratic freedoms.

Demonstrators were also staging a second day of protests in the territory’s airport, while hundreds of parents and children gathered for an all-ages family rally.

Faye Lai attended with her three-year-old niece and said that she hoped the rally would help children understand the recent tumult.

“Hong Kong’s future is theirs. We are fighting for rights that children should have,” Lai told reporters.

The colorful and calm atmosphere at the rally was a far cry from the increasingly violent confrontations that have marked recent protests.

Demonstrators have committed to continuing their rallies with Lam insisting that she would not meet their demands, which include direct election of the territory’s leader and an investigation into police violence.