Second night of tear gas as HK defies warnings

AFP, HONG KONG

Riot police yesterday fired tear gas at pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong during a second night of clashes, as China delivered fresh warnings over the unrest battering the territory.

The territory is reeling from two months of protests and violence triggered by opposition to a planned extradition law that has evolved into a wider movement for democratic reforms.

In the latest unrest, police fired brief volleys of tear gas at protesters who were approaching their lines in the well-heeled Sheung Wan District. There were also stand-offs between protesters and riot police close to the Liaison Office, the department that represents Beijing in the territory.

The clashes came as China’s official Xinhua news agency published a new commentary saying “ugly forces” were threatening the country’s “bottom line.”

“The central government will not sit idly by and let this situation continue,” the agency wrote.

Hong Kong’s protests constitute the most significant popular revolt in decades, directly challenging Beijing’s rule as well as channeling rage at the local leaders and police.

However, they have had little luck persuading their opponents who have only hardened their stance.

More than 200 protesters have been arrested, while the Chinese military has said it is ready to quell the “intolerable” unrest if requested.

The past two weeks have seen a surge in violence on both sides with police repeatedly firing rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse projectile-throwing crowds.

Yesterday afternoon, demonstrators held two large rallies in Tseung Kwan O and Kennedy Town that began peacefully, but soon descended into violence as protesters took over nearby roads.

In Tseung Kwan O, small groups of masked protesters threw bricks and eggs at the local police station, smashing multiple windows.

“I’m more worried than hopeful,” Florence Tung, a 22-year-old trainee lawyer who was among the thousands marching through Tseung Kwan O, told reporters.