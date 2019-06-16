Mainland Affairs Council urges HK to cooperate on rule of law, human rights

By Chun Li-hua and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Mainland Affairs Council yesterday called on Hong Kong to work with Taiwan in upholding the rule of law and human rights, after Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) indefinitely suspended a controversial Beijing-backed extradition bill.

Under no circumstances could Taiwan support the proposed amendments to extradition laws in Hong Kong, the council said in a statement.

The bill was drawn up to subordinate the judicial interactions of Taiwan and Hong Kong under Beijing’s “one China” principle, which would have led to serious infringements of human rights, freedom and the sovereignty of Taiwan, it said.

“We are steadfastly opposed to the political conspiracy disguised in judicial clothing,” the council said.

Regarding an investigation into the murder of Poon Hiu-wing (潘曉穎), the council urged Hong Kong to reciprocate Taiwan’s offers of cooperation that were made in full faith and credit.

Poon on Feb. 8 last year arrived in Taiwan with her boyfriend, Chan Tong-kai (陳同佳). Chan returned to Hong Kong alone on Feb. 17 and Poon’s body was found in a field near MRT Zhuwei Station in New Taipei City on March 13.

Taiwan had requested that Hong Kong extradite Chan for trial, but the request was denied on the grounds that there is no extradition agreement between the two governments. Hong Kong authorities cited the case in proposing the extradition bill.

Hong Kong should entertain several suggestions by Taiwan for the creation of a cooperation framework for criminal investigations, which would serve the interests of justice and victims’ families, the council said.

Presidential Office spokesman Ting Yun-kung (丁允恭) said that the Hong Kong government has used Poon’s murder as a pretext to make laws that clearly contravene human rights, adding: “This action — immoral, irresponsible and unthinkable — is not condoned by this government.”

Separately, Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said that mass protests in Hong Kong against the extradition bill did not occur because of one proposed amendment, but were instead the “tip of the iceberg.”

“We should protect Hong Kongers in Taiwan and express support for civic movements espousing democracy and freedom in Hong Kong,” Ko said.

Additional reporting by Lee I-chia