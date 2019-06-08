Solomon Islands confirms possible switch to Beijing

Staff writer, with CNA

It is the policy of the new government of the Solomon Islands to review diplomatic relations, including whether to maintain ties with Taiwan or to shift allegiance to China, the envoy of the Pacific nation confirmed on Thursday.

The Solomon Islands government would make a decision on whether to maintain diplomatic relations with Taiwan or switch to China within its “100 Days Program of Action,” Solomon Islands Ambassador to Taiwan Joseph Waleanisia said in an e-mailed reply to queries from the Central News Agency.

“It is normal that a new government would be expected to review the way it conducts foreign relations with diplomatic partners, as well as modes of partnerships a country has with multilateral development partners too,” Waleanisia wrote.

“By doing this, a country needs to assess what benefits it gains from these relationships and what it might lose if there is to be changes to its policy focus and objectives,” he added.

The question of whether the Solomon Islands will maintain ties with Taiwan or switch to China is one of many concerns the new government wants to review, Waleanisia said, adding that the review would also cover diplomatic relations with other nations in Asia.

The new government’s program contains key ministry work targets that it needs to implement to make progress with ongoing work programs and initiate new and urgent measures, he said.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated that relations between Taiwan and the Solomon Islands remain strong and stable, with communications cordial and smooth.

The government understands that the Solomon Islands is reviewing its relations with other nations, the ministry said, adding that support for Taiwan in the Solomon Islands’ parliament is high, despite the pro-China position of a few legislators.