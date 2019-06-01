Repeat DUI culprits face life terms

By Sean Lin / Staff reporter

In a bid to deter people from driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol or drugs, lawmakers yesterday passed an amendment to the Criminal Code that could see repeat offenders sentenced to life in prison.

The Executive Yuan in March unveiled a proposal that would allow a court to sentence repeat DUI offenders to death, which the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) caucus toned down ahead of yesterday’s plenary session.

The amended act stipulates that people or military personnel who have been convicted of DUI under the Criminal Code or the Criminal Code of the Armed Forces (陸海空軍刑法) and have received a deferred sentence or parole, but who again drive under the influence of alcohol or narcotics within five years and kill someone, could face a prison term of five years to life.

Repeat DUI offenders who fit the criteria and cause serious injuries to others as a result of their actions face a prison term of three to 10 years, the amendment says.

A person who kills or injures someone while driving drunk, and is proven to have committed the crime intentionally, as defined in the Criminal Code, would be tried according to the articles in the code that cover homicide or causing bodily harm, it says.

However, the penalties for first-time DUI offenders remain unchanged — a maximum prison term of two years and a potential fine of NT$100,000.

Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) lawmakers accused the DPP caucus, which has the legislative majority, of putting on a show.

KMT caucus whip Johnny Chiang (江啟臣), whose version of the amendment included the death penalty for first-time offenders, extended prison terms and raised fines, said that the legislation would not provide consolation for the families of those killed by DUI offenders.

The DPP had backpedaled on its stance that “DUI was no different from murder,” he said, quoting Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌).

New Power Party (NPP) Legislator Huang Kuo-chang (黃國昌) said he regretted the outcome.

He lambasted the DPP for not stiffening penalties for first-time DUI offenders, as it meant the ruling party had not done enough to meet public expectations.

He said he was frustrated that the DPP caucus had vetoed the NPP’s proposal that DUI offenders be required to complete compulsory rehabilitation or counseling.