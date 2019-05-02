Japanese Emperor Naruhito formerly ascends the throne

AFP, TOKYO

Japan’s new Emperor Naruhito yesterday pledged to stand by the Japanese people as he formally ascended the Chrysanthemum Throne, the day after his father’s historic abdication ushered in a new imperial era.

It was the first time in more than 200 years that a member of the world’s oldest royal family has chosen to step down, and solemn rituals accompanied both Akihito’s abdication and Naruhito’s enthronement.

Naruhito officially became emperor at midnight, when the nation also began the new imperial era of Reiwa, or “beautiful harmony,” but the transition was formalized later yesterday in a ceremony.

The ritual, off-limits to all royal women, saw 59-year-old Naruhito accept the regalia relinquished by his father a day earlier: a sacred sword and jewel, as well as the seal of the state and the imperial seal.

Naruhito then delivered his first address to the nation, vowing to “act according to the constitution,” while “always turning my thoughts to the people and standing with them.”

The new monarch wore formal Western clothing and a heavy gold chain of office during the ceremony and his speech.

He was joined by his wife, Empress Masako, wearing a long white gown and diamond-studded tiara, for his address.

The nation’s 126th emperor said he would “reflect deeply” on the example set by his popular father Akihito and that assuming the throne filled him with a “sense of solemnity.”

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, replying on behalf of the people, said: “We are determined to create a bright future for a proud Japan filled with peace and hope at a time when the international situation is changing dramatically.”

After heavy rain dampened celebrations for the abdication on Tuesday, Japanese took advantage of sunnier weather to flock to the Meiji Shrine in the heart of the capital, where free sake was served ahead of a display of horseback archery.

Naruhito is to make his first public appearance on Saturday, when he will again address the people of Japan, but the real pomp and ceremony is to wait until Oct. 22, when he and Masako are to appear in elaborate traditional robes for a palace ceremony before parading through the streets of Tokyo to be congratulated by a host of world leaders and royals.

Naruhito is to greet his first foreign head of state as emperor later this month, when US President Donald Trump visits Japan to meet the new monarch.

His father is to move out of the palace later this year and now assumes the title emperor emeritus.

The University of Oxford-educated Naruhito faces the delicate balancing act of continuing his father’s legacy of bringing the monarchy closer to the people, while upholding the centuries-old traditions of the Chrysanthemum Throne.

He has suggested the royal family should modernize.

Masako has struggled with palace life, including being subjected to enormous pressure to produce a male heir, and has suffered stress-induced “adjustment disorder” for much of their marriage.