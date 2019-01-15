Hsiao Bi-khim to lead lawmakers at event in the US

By Shen Pei-yao and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer and CNA

Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) is to head a delegation of lawmakers at a meeting of the Taiwan-US Inter-Parliamentary Amity Association in Washington next month, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Sunday.

As this year marks the 40th anniversary of the US’ enactment of the Taiwan Relations Act, the planned exchange carries added significance, the ministry said.

However, a detailed itinerary was still being planned due to the ongoing partial shutdown of the US government, the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the US said.

Meanwhile, the office said that it was ready to provide any assistance Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) might require should he visit the US in March as reported.

Taipei City Government spokesman Liu Yi-ting (劉奕霆) late last month said that Ko would visit the US in the spring, but the exact itinerary was still being planned.

Ko plans to visit Washington, New York City, Boston and Atlanta over seven days in March, sources said yesterday.

In response to media queries on whether he would have speaking engagements in Washington, Ko yesterday said that he and his staff were still in the process of planning the visit.

Taipei City Government deputy spokesman Chen Kuan-ting (陳冠廷) said that the visit is to focus on issues related to livelihood, innovation and academic exchanges.