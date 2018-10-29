Korda bags first LPGA title as Hsu slips to sixth

AP, TAOYUAN, Taiwan

Nelly Korda yesterday shot a four-under-par 68 to win the Swinging Skirts LPGA Taiwan Championship for her first LPGA Tour title, while local favorite Hsu Wei-ling (徐薇淩) tied for sixth.

Korda — the younger sister of Jessica Korda, who has won five titles on the LPGA Tour — had an eagle on the par-five sixth hole and added two more birdies at the par-72 Ta Shee Golf and Country Club in Taoyuan to finish with a 13-under 275 total. She was two strokes ahead of Minjee Lee, who shot a bogey-free 66.

Ryann O’Toole carded seven birdies against a pair of bogeys for a 67 and sole possession of third place at 10-under 278.

Carlota Ciganda offset two bogeys with five birdies for a 69 that left her tied for fourth with Megan Khang (71).

Hsu, who held a share of the lead with Korda after the third round, had five bogeys and closed with a 74 to finish tied for sixth with Lydia Ko (72).

Korda was in tears on the 18th green when she spoke to her sister and other family members at home in the US via video chat.

“That definitely brought me to tears, seeing everyone lined up there. When I was walking up to 18, I was like: ‘Oh my gosh, Nelly, hold back the tears,’” she said.

The Korda sisters are the daughters of former tennis world No. 2 Petr Korda, who won the Australian Open in 1998.

Additional reporting by AFP