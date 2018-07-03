MAC still pushing for Tsai-Xi meeting

Staff writer, with CNA

The Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) will continue to push for a meeting between President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) “without preconditions,” council Minister Chen Ming-tong (陳明通) said yesterday.

“The two should sit down and have a face-to-face talk,” Chen said.

“It is better not to spin the wheels, as it could lead to some misjudgement if the two are far apart,” Chen said prior to a legislative hearing. “The MAC will continue to work toward that goal with no conditions attached.”

In response to media queries on whether Beijing had responded to the council’s call, Chen said “they are probably aware of our wish,” but “they also have their own way of thinking.”

Commenting on Tsai’s interview last week with Agence France-Presse in which she called on other nations to join with Taiwan to constrain China, Chen said Tsai’s aim is to unite nations that share the same values in an effort to protect the world amid China’s expansion.

In the interview on Monday last week, Tsai urged other nations to stand up with Taiwan to guard against China’s expansion, and protect the world’s liberal and democratic values.

Some of China’s recent actions have been very disturbing to other nations, Chen said.

China has been using its hegemonic influence to force foreign airlines to list Taiwan as “part of China” on their Web sites, Chen said, adding that such coercion should be condemned.

In other developments, the government would welcome a Chinese reporter who has been denied an entry permit to reapply for one, as long as he cools down and refrains from making emotional remarks, Chen said, referring to China Southeast TV reporter Ye Qinglin (葉青林) and comments from China’s Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO)

TAO spokesman Ma Xiaoguang (馬曉光) told a regular news conference on Wednesday in Beijing that Taiwan had set a bad precedent in cross-strait journalist exchanges by refusing to issue an entry permit to Ye.

Ye was denied an entry permit because a report he made about February’s Hualien earthquake, which was posted on Facebook, was “quite twisted,” Chen said.

Yu claimed that “a Japanese research and rescue team refused to enter the disaster area out of fear of danger,” which was not true; Taiwan had declined the team’s offer of help since there was sufficient manpower at the time, Chen said.

Ye’s report was a far cry from the truth and was contradictory to Taiwan’s goals in terms of cross-strait news exchanges, he said.

To boost mutual understanding and reach a compromise is the main purpose when it comes to cross-strait news exchanges, but Ye’s report had triggered many disputes, Chen added.

Many Chinese tourists were affected by the Hualien quake and it is important to provide non-biased reports with compassion, Chen said.

Ye’s response on Facebook was also too emotional, he added

“The denial of his entry permit is to allow him to cool down for a while. He is still welcome to reapply for a permit,” Chen said.