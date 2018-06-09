China should prepare for crisis in Strait: newspaper

Reuters, SHANGHAI

China should be prepared for a crisis in the Taiwan Strait, the hawkish Global Times newspaper said in an editorial yesterday, amid rising tension between Beijing and Washington over Taiwan.

The US has ramped up pressure on China in the disputed South China Sea, with reports of US bombers flying over the region earlier this week.

Reuters reported that Washington was considering sending a US Navy vessel through the Taiwan Strait.

China and the US — currently in heated talks over trade — have frequently sparred over questions of militarization of the South China Sea, where Taiwan, China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and the Philippines have competing claims to parts or all of the region.

“China and the US are likely to face a new Taiwan Straits crisis sooner or later. China needs to make early preparation,” the Chinese state-backed newspaper said.

The newspaper does not reflect official policy.

“The Chinese mainland is not afraid of any crisis in the Taiwan Straits, even a showdown, so as to quash US and Taiwan aggressiveness and safeguard national unity,” the newspaper said.

The comments reflect earlier statements by the newspaper, which last month said that China must prepare to forcefully respond to any “extreme” US interference in the South China Sea.

Taiwan’s armed forces repelled a simulated invasion and used civilian-operated drones for the first time as part of the annual Han Kuang military exercises this week.