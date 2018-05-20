Harry and Meghan marry in star-studded ceremony

AFP, WINDSOR, England

Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle yesterday became husband and wife in a star-studded Windsor Castle ceremony filled with traditional pomp and modern twists — and watched the world over.

The new Duke and Duchess of Sussex exchanged vows at the altar in St George’s Chapel in an emotional event that brought the US TV star into the heart of the British monarchy.

As about 100,000 people packed the sun-baked Windsor streets outside, Queen Elizabeth II and the royal family were joined by stars including Oprah Winfrey, Elton John, George Clooney and David Beckham.

The couple held hands throughout and exchanged their vows in a traditional Church of England wedding featuring unusual turns.

US pastor Michael Curry delivered an impassioned address and a gospel choir sang Stand By Me.

With the words “I will,” 33-year-old Harry and 36-year-old Meghan declared they would love, comfort, honor and protect each other.

Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, looked visibly moved.

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, the Church of England’s spiritual leader, declared them legally wed, saying: “They have declared their marriage by the joining of hands and by the giving and receiving of rings.”

“I therefore proclaim that they are husband and wife,” he added.

With her father recovering from a heart operation in Mexico, Markle walked down the aisle on her own, before being accompanied to the altar by Harry’s father, Prince Charles.

Her flowing white dress was designed by Clare Waight Keller at French fashion house Givenchy. Made from a double bonded silk cady, it contained floral designs from all 53 Commonwealth countries.

The couple are to spend much of their time working with young people in the Commonwealth.

Her bouquet included flowers hand-picked by Harry from the gardens of Kensington Palace.

Waiting at the altar, Harry was wearing the blue doeskin frock coat uniform of a major in the Blues and Royals, the regiment he served with in Afghanistan during his 10 years in the British army.

His brother and best man, Prince William, wore a matching uniform, emphasizing the brothers’ close bond.

Harry looked at Meghan and smiled as they heard how marriage is “the foundation of family life in which children are born.”

The couple held hands and giggled at the altar, and smiled as they heard Curry’s firebrand address.

Stars in the pews included Serena Williams, Idris Elba, James Blunt, Tom Hardy and James Corden.

Up to 100,000 people, many decked out in patriotic paraphernalia, packed the streets of Windsor to get a glimpse of the newlyweds on their open-top carriage tour through the town afterward.

Revelers also packed into bars to watch the wedding as far afield as Sydney and Hong Kong.

Markle’s ring is made of Welsh gold, as is traditional for royal weddings, while Harry’s is made of platinum.

Before the wedding, Queen Elizabeth conferred the title Duke of Sussex on her grandson Harry, meaning Markle is to be known as the Duchess of Sussex.