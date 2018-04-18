President leaves for Swaziland

Staff writer, with CNA

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday departed for a four-day visit to Swaziland, her first trip to Africa since assuming office in May 2016.

Four Mirage 2000 fighters from Hsinchu Air Base escorted Tsai’s flight for about 20 minutes from Taoyuan to Hengchun, Pingtung County.

Tsai said over the in-flight broadcast system that once in Swaziland she would review the results of several cooperation projects between the two nations and encourage Taiwanese expatriates and businesses there.

She said that while she is away, the administrative and national security teams will continue to closely monitor developments around Taiwan and take necessary measures in the event of an emergency.

Tsai reiterated that the government is duty-bound to maintain peace, stability and prosperity across the Taiwan Strait, adding that the government is confident and determined in safeguarding the nation’s security.

The president was traveling on a direct flight to Swaziland and was expected to arrive in the southern African kingdom at about 3:30pm local time yesterday.

Tsai was to hold talks with Swazi King Mswati III later in the day and sign a joint communique before attending a state dinner hosted by the king.

She is to attend tomorrow a celebration marking 50 years of diplomatic ties between the two nations and the Swazi king’s 50th birthday, as well as the 50th anniversary of Swaziland’s independence.

She is to present Swaziland with gifts from a Taiwanese Aboriginal community, as well as five cows, which represent wealth in the southern African kingdom and are a traditional ceremonial gift.

During her stay in Swaziland, Tsai and her delegation are to meet with local officials and inspect medical, agricultural and educational initiatives that Taiwan has undertaken there.

There would also be meetings with Taiwanese expatriates and businesspeople in southern Africa.

On the last day of her visit, Tsai is to host a press reception prior to a luncheon with the king, after which they are to go on a safari together before she leaves for home.

Tsai is expected to arrive in Taiwan at about noon Saturday.