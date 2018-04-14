Arms sales are consistent with ‘one China’: Pompeo

Staff writer, with CNA, Washington

US secretary of state nominee Mike Pompeo on Thursday asserted the importance of Washington’s arms sales to Taiwan, which he said is consistent with Washington’s “one China” policy.

“I think it’s important as much as America has done for quite some time. Frankly, both the administrations, every administration, Republican and Democrat alike, we provide arms sales necessary, consistent with that ‘one China’ policy,” Pompeo said, in response to questions from Republican US Senator Cory Gardner during a confirmation hearing of the US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations.

Pompeo, who is currently director of the CIA, was nominated by US President Donald Trump to replace former US secretary of state Rex Tillerson, who was fired by Trump last month.

Asked by Gardner what level of US Department of State personnel he would authorize to travel to Taiwan — in reference to the Taiwan Travel Act, which took effect last month and aims to bolster bilateral visits by Taiwanese and US officials at all levels — Pompeo did not provide a direct answer.

“I don’t know the answer to that. I’m familiar with the act. I’m familiar with America’s ‘one China’ policy, the Three [Joint] Communiques and the ‘six assurances.’ And so I know American policy and I know what’s there with respect to the level of appropriate authority,” Pompeo said.

“I just need to look at that and frankly turn to the professionals at the State Department to give me guidance,” he added.