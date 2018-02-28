China set for top diplomat revamp

Reuters, BEIJING

China is next month expected to announce a reshuffle of its top diplomats at an annual meeting of its legislature, aiming to deal with US President Donald Trump’s growing suspicion of Beijing, several sources familiar with the plan said.

The sources, including foreign diplomats, told reporters that Wang Qishan (王岐山), a close ally of Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平), will likely become vice president with a portfolio specifically focused on handling ties with Washington. He would report directly to Xi.

Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) will probably become a state councilor, replacing top diplomat and State Councilor Yang Jiechi (楊潔篪), who has been promoted to the Chinese Communist Party’s 25-member politburo, the sources said.

State councilors, who report to the Cabinet, are more senior than the ministers responsible for the same portfolio.

Wang Yi could also keep the foreign minister portfolio, the sources said.

Another possibility was that Song Tao (宋濤), head of the party’s international affairs department and close to Xi, could become foreign minister, the sources said.

Song is a career diplomat who has worked in India and the Philippines, and speaks good English, diplomats who have met him say.

Yang, who joined the politburo in October last year, could become a vice premier with responsibility for foreign affairs, or become a deputy head of China’s legislature, which would mean he could deal directly with the US Congress, the sources said.

Wang Qishan would effectively be China’s most senior diplomat, then Yang and then Wang Yi.

“There will be three top diplomats,” one of the sources said, referring to the three officials. “The United States will be a focus.”

The sources said that last-minute changes are still possible and the positions would not become finalized until parliament nears the end of its annual session.

All the sources spoke on condition of anonymity, either because they were not authorized to speak to foreign reporters, or because of the sensitivity of discussing personnel appointments.

Neither the party’s Organization Department, which oversees personnel decisions, nor the State Council Information Office, which doubles as the party spokesman’s office, responded to questions about the appointments.

The role of Wang Qishan has been subject to intense speculation since he stepped down from the party’s Standing Committee in October last year.

Close to Xi and the man in charge of his anti-corruption crackdown, Wang Qishan, at 69, had reached the age at which top leaders technically have to step down.

However, Xi is going to keep him on, as he is such an experienced politician, the sources said.

Known as “the firefighter” for his central role in tackling issues like corruption and domestic financial problems over the years, Wang Qishan also has experience dealing with the US in his former role as a vice premier who led annual economic talks with Washington.

“Wang Qishan is a heavyweight, and the Americans respect him,” a source said. “Hopefully he will be able to temper American hostility.”

Diplomatic and US business sources say the US has all but frozen a formal mechanism for talks on commercial disputes, because it is not satisfied with Beijing’s efforts at opening its economy.

Yang is not seen to have achieved any breakthroughs in his unofficial role as China’s special envoy to the Trump administration, despite speaking fluent English and being a former Chinese ambassador in Washington.