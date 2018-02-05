Multiple quakes rock northern, eastern Taiwan

Staff writer, with CNA

Northern and eastern Taiwan were rocked by a series of earthquakes last night, with the strongest one, as of press time, a magnitude 5.8 tremblor at 9:56pm.

The Central Weather Bureau said the 5.8 quake was centered at 27.8km northeast of the Hualien County Hall, a depth of 16 km

The tremblor had an intensity of 5 in Hualien and Yilan counties, 4 in Nantou County and 3 in Taichung, Taoyuan and Taipei and Hsinchu and Yunlin counties, the bureau said.

The first big quake of the evening, with a magnitude 5.1, struck at 9:12pm, with its epicenter 24km north-northeast of the Hualien County Hall at a depth of 15.5km, the bureau said.

Three more large tremblors stuck after betwen 10:10pm and 10:16pm and were felt across a wide swath of the north and the east coast of the nation: a magnitude 4.6 quake at 10:10pm, a magnitude 5.5 quake at 10:13pm and a magnitude 4.7 quake at 10:16pm, the bureau said.

At least 11 “local” tremblors shook east coast that ranged in size from magnitude 3. 5 to 3.9.