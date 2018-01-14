Rohingya say 10 found in grave ‘innocent civilians’

Reuters, YANGON, Myanmar

Rohingya Muslim insurgents yesterday said that 10 Rohingya found in a mass grave last month in Myanmar’s Rakhine State were “innocent civilians” and not members of their group.

The Burmese military earlier this week said its soldiers had killed 10 captured Muslim “terrorists” during insurgent attacks at the beginning of September last year, after Buddhist villagers had forced the captured men into a grave the villagers had dug.

It was a rare acknowledgment of wrongdoing by the Burmese military during its operations in Rakhine.

The Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA), whose raids against security posts starting in August last year sparked sweeping military operations in the Muslim-majority Rakhine State, said it “whole-heartedly welcomes the admission” of “war crimes” by the “Burmese terrorist army.”

“We hereby declare that these 10 innocent Rohingya civilians found in the said mass grave in Inn Din Village Tract were neither ARSA nor had any association with ARSA,” the group said on Twitter.

Sometimes “terrorists and villagers were allied” in attacks against security forces, Burmese government spokesman Zaw Htay said in response.

“We have already said it is very difficult to segregate who is a terrorist and who are innocent villagers,” Zaw Htay said. “There will be an ongoing investigating process whether they are members of ARSA or not.”

The Burmese military did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Burmese State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi on Friday said it was “positive” that the nation’s military was taking responsibility for the actions of troops.

“It is a new step for our country,” she told a joint news conference with Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Taro Kono in Naypyidaw.

“I see it that way, because a country needs to take responsibility for the rule of law in the country, and this is the first step on the road of taking responsibility and it is a positive thing,” she said, according to a transcript of the news conference posted on Facebook.

On Dec. 18 last year, the Burmese military announced that a mass grave containing 10 bodies had been found at the coastal village of Inn Din, about 50km north of the state capital Sittwe, and appointed a senior officer to investigate.

A statement from the Burmese military on Wednesday said its investigation had found that members of the security forces had taken part in the killing and action would be taken against them.

The Rohingya crisis erupted after Rohingya insurgent attacks on security posts on Aug. 25 last year in Rakhine triggered a fierce military response that the UN denounced as ethnic cleansing.

Myanmar denies ethnic cleansing, saying its security forces had mounted legitimate counterinsurgency clearance operations.