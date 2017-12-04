Taiwanese teams win big at invention fair in South Korea

By Yang Mian-chieh / Staff reporter, with CNA

Taiwan’s delegation to the Seoul International Invention Fair was the biggest overall winner of the event by the time it closed yesterday, winning 33 gold medals, 40 silvers, 27 bronzes and seven special prizes.

A total of 632 inventions were submitted by teams from 30 nations to the fair, which opened on Thursday at the COEX Korea Exhibition Center.

Taiwan showcased 124 inventions, the largest number of any nation except for host South Korea, the Taiwan Invention Association said in a statement.

Seven students from Asia University in Taichung who enjoy mountain climbing won first prize and a gold medal with their device, which can collect rain and dew from a rain cover attached to a backpack to provide water while hiking.

A Taipei City University of Science and Technology (TPCU) team took five golds, five silvers, one bronze and a special prize.

A multi-function smartphone scale designed by three TPCU students earned them a gold medal, a special prize and a lot of South Korean media coverage, the university said in a statement.

The device can weigh items up to 30kg and would be helpful to travelers who want to confirm their luggage’s weight before checking in for a flight, the school said.

Consumers could use the device to weigh products when they are shopping at markets, said Department of Computer and Communication Engineering assistant professor Tsai Yao-pin (蔡耀斌), the team’s faculty advisor.

The device can weigh items in eight categories, including metric grain, drams and ounces, and it can be charged with a wireless stand.

Four students from Pu Tai Senior High School in Nantou County’s Puli Township (埔里) were awarded a gold medal and a special prize for their road-reflecting safety mirror, while a team from Tajen University in Pingtung County’s Yanpu Township (鹽埔) won a gold medal and a special prize for their hemodialysis tube clip.