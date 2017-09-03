US reports attacks on diplomatic staff in Cuba continued

AP, WASHINGTON

Health attacks on the US diplomatic community in Cuba continued as recently as last month, the US said on Friday, despite earlier US assessments that the attacks had long stopped.

Washington increased the tally of US government personnel affected to 19.

The new disclosures came on the same day the union that represents US diplomats said mild traumatic brain injury was among the diagnoses given to diplomats apparently targeted in the attacks, offering the most detailed account to date of the growing list of symptoms.

Permanent hearing loss has also been diagnosed.

The American Foreign Service Association said additional symptoms included brain swelling, severe headaches, loss of balance and “cognitive disruption.”

US Department of State spokeswoman Heather Nauert said the US was continually revising its assessments of the scope of the attacks as new information was obtained.

She said the investigation had not been completed.

“We can confirm another incident which occurred last month and is now part of the investigation,” Nauert said.

US officials had previously said that the attacks, initially believed to be caused by a potential covert sonic device, had started in autumn last year and continued until spring this year.

Last week, Nauert had said at least 16 Americans associated with the US embassy in Havana had been affected, but that the “incidents” were no longer occurring.

The revised assessments suggested that US officials were still a long way away from any thorough understanding of what transpired.

US investigators have been trying to identify a device that could have harmed the health of the diplomats, but officials have said no such device had been found.