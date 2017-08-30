Taipei Universiade: Nation wins run of golds as Games end

By Shelley Shan and Jason Pan / Staff reporters

Taiwan’s medal tally at the Taipei Summer Universiade yesterday surged to 26 gold medals, 34 silvers and 30 bronzes following extraordinary performances by the nation’s badminton, table tennis and tennis teams on the final day of competition in most sports.

As of press time last night, the nation was third on the medal stable, with Japan first and South Korea second.

In badminton, Wang Chi-ling (王齊麟) and Lee Chia-hsin (李佳馨) won gold in the mixed doubles final. Although they lost the first game 21-12 to Malaysia’s Nur Mohd Azyriyn Ayub and Goh Yea Ching, Wang and Lee secured first place by winning the remaining games 21-16, 21-14.

The winning momentum continued as world No. 1 Tai Tzu-ying (戴資穎) clinched another gold medal by toppling South Korea’s Lee Jangmi in straight sets 21-9, 21-13 in 22 minutes.

Tai dominated the gold-medal match, confounding her opponent with various strategies.

Lee Jangmi had lost to Tai in the semi-finals of this year’s Badminton Asia Championships and at the 2012 BWF World Junior Championships.

Tai, who won bronze and silver in previous Universiades, did not drop a game on her way to gold in Taipei.

Wang Tzu-wei (王子維) extended the “gold rush” by delivering the nation’s third badminton gold, crushing Japan’s Kenta Nishimoto 21-15, 21-16 in 36 minutes.

Late last night, Hsu Ya-ching (許雅晴) and Wu Ti-jung (吳玓蓉) won the fourth badminton gold of the day in the women’s doubles final against Thailand’s Chayanit Chaladchalam and Phataimas Muenwong.

Taiwan’s Lee Yang (李洋) and Hsu Ya-ching (許雅晴), and Russia’s Rodion Alimov and Alina Davletova shared bronze in mixed doubles, while Chiang Mei-hui (江美惠) and Malaysia’s Yang Li-lian shared bronze in women’s singles.

In tennis, Jason Jung (莊吉生) reached his goal of winning men’s singles gold at his first Universiade, by beating South Korea’s Hong Seongchan in straight sets. Like Tai, Jung did not drop a set on his way to securing gold.

In the women’s singles, Lee Ya-hsuan (李亞軒) took silver after losing 6-7 (5/7), 6-4, 1-6 to Thailand’s Varatchaya Wongteanchai in a three-hour uphill battle.

After the loss, Lee Ya-hsuan buried her face in a towel and broke into tears, later saying that she was sorry for letting her supporters down.

“I would be lying if I said I never thought about quitting, but people came and cheered for me. My coach supported me,” she said. “I really had no reason to quit. I would fight until the end, unless I fell on the ground and could not get up.”

In table tennis, Cheng I-ching (鄭怡靜) made history as the nation’s first women’s singles finalist at a Universiade. She took silver after losing to South Korea’s Jeon Jihee 11-5, 5-11, 10-12, 11-7, 9-11, 8-11

Before Cheng’s feat, the nation’s best record was set by Huang Yi-hua (黃怡樺), who reached the semi-finals in 2009.

Chen Chien-an (陳建安) also had a personal best at a Universiade by reaching the men’s singles final. He took silver after losing to Japan’s Masataka Morizono 6-11, 11-6, 7-11, 8-11, 8-11.

Taiwan yesterday swept the team titles in billiards to add two gold medals.

In women’s 9-ball doubles, Wei Tzu-chien (魏子茜) and Kuo Szu-ting (郭思廷) faced off against South Korea’s Jang Yoon-hye and Jeong Eun-su at the Taipei Flora Expo Dome.

Wei, a student at Min Chuan University, and Kuo, who is enrolled at the University of Taipei, have over the past few years competed at the Amway Cup and other international competitions. They racked up a 9-3 win against the Jang and Jeong for the gold.