Netanyahu pressured over holy site after eight killed

AFP, JERUSALEM

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu yesterday faced mounting pressure over new security measures at a sensitive Jerusalem holy site after a weekend of violence left eight people dead, with fears that more unrest could follow.

Israeli officials signaled they might be open to changing the measures at the Haram al-Sharif Mosque compound, known to Jews as the Temple Mount, after the installation of metal detectors at entrances following an attack that killed two policemen stoked Palestinian anger.

The metal detectors remained in place yesterday morning, although cameras had also been mounted near at least one entrance to the compound in Jerusalem’s Old City — a possible indication of an alternative to the detectors.

Netanyahu also held a Cabinet meeting and was to meet with his security cabinet later in the day.

Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories Major General Yoav Mordechai signaled that changes to the policy were possible.

“We are examining other options and alternatives that will ensure security,” Mordechai said in an interview with al-Jazeera.

Israeli Minister of Public Security Gilad Erdan said he would continue to support the metal detectors remaining in place unless police provide a satisfactory alternative.

The UN Security Council is to hold closed-door talks today about the spiraling violence after Egypt, France and Sweden sought a meeting to “urgently discuss how calls for de-escalation in Jerusalem can be supported.”

Arab League chief Ahmed Abul Gheit yesterday accused Israel of “playing with fire” with the new security measures.

There were further clashes on Saturday, when young Palestinians hurled stones and Molotov cocktails as the army used a bulldozer to close off the West Bank village of a Palestinian who broke into a Jewish settlement and stabbed four Israelis, killing three.

Netanyahu yesterday said the planned demolition of the attacker’s home would go ahead “as soon as possible.”

Israel frequently razes or seals attackers’ homes as a deterrent, although rights groups say this amounts to collective punishment.

Clashes also flared in east Jerusalem and other Palestinian villages in the West Bank near Jerusalem on Saturday, police said.

Two Palestinians died during the clashes, including one when a Molotov coctail exploded prematurely.

Israeli security forces said they had arrested 25 men active in Hamas.

The arrests throughout the West Bank included “senior members,” a statement from the Shin Bet internal security agency said, and was part of preventive measures in the wake of “the tensions around the Temple Mount.”

Also yesterday, a rocket fired at Israel from Gaza hit an open area, the Israeli army said, causing no injuries. No Palestinian group claimed responsibility for the rocket.