HK student leaders say not to contest ‘Umbrella’ charges

Reuters, HONG KONG

Hong Kong student leader Joshua Wong (黃之鋒), who helped lead the months-long “Umbrella movement” in 2014, demanding full democracy, yesterday said that in the spirit of civil disobedience, he would not fight a charge related to the protests.

The Hong Kong protests that Wong and others helped drive represented one of the biggest populist challenges in decades to the leaders of the Chinese Communist Party since the 1989 Tiananmen Square pro-democracy movement in Beijing.

Wong was one of 20 protesters charged with contempt of court after refusing to obey a court order and leave a protest zone in the working-class district of Mong Kok.

“I choose to plead guilty in this case to show, as an organizer of civil disobedience, I am willing to bear legal responsibility,” the 20-year-old Wong said outside the Hong Kong High Court, flanked by a few supporters. “Although there’s a chance I might be put in jail, I have no regrets.”

In written statements to the court, Wong and several respondents, including another student leader Lester Shum (岑敖暉), “admitted liability,” rather than explicitly pleading guilty, as is the case in a civil, rather than criminal, lawsuit.

The former British colony — which on Saturday marked its 20th anniversary under Chinese rule — is governed under a “one country, two systems” formula that guarantees it a high degree of autonomy, civil liberties, an independent judiciary and the promise of universal suffrage as an “ultimate” aim.

The movement was triggered in part by Beijing’s longstanding refusal to grant the territory of 7.3 million people a direct vote for a new Hong Kong leader that would include pro-democracy, opposition candidates.

Although Beijing had offered Hong Kong a democratic reform blueprint for a direct vote, it envisaged the territory’s next leader being drawn only from candidates essentially prescreened by a small panel packed with pro-Beijing loyalists.

That package was vetoed in 2015 by pro-democracy lawmakers, who called it fake, China-style democracy.

Wong’s lawyer, Lawrence Lok (駱應淦), told High Court Justice Andrew Chan (陳慶偉) that Wong acted peacefully throughout the protests.

“This young man had a noble motive in doing what he did,” Lok said, adding that a jail sentence of three months or more would dash Wong’s hopes of running for a seat in the Hong Kong legislature.

Wong has previously been found guilty of unlawful assembly on a charge also related to the 2014 protests, but he avoided jail time.