Hong Kong bans political banners ahead of Xi visit

The Guardian

Hong Kong police have launched a crackdown on political banners and images ahead of a visit to the territory by Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) to avoid “embarrassing” the country’s leaders.

Swaths of Hong Kong are to be locked down this week and at least 9,000 police officers, nearly a third of the territory’s force, are set to be deployed during Xi’s three-day visit starting on Thursday.

Police have been instructed to remove signs calling for remembrance of the victims of the 1989 Tiananmen Square Massacre or advocating direct elections of the territory’s leader, according to local media reports.

The aim of restricting the public’s right to freedom of expression is to “prevent leaders from being embarrassed” and signs must not appear on Xi’s routes through the territory.

The tactic is more often associated with mainland China, where there is little tolerance of dissent, than Hong Kong.

A police source confirmed the directive, adding that frontline officers were under immense pressure to ensure Xi’s visit went smoothly and that the protesters were kept away.

Images of Xi holding a yellow umbrella, a symbol of the 2014 pro-democracy protests, are also to be removed by police.

Xi is to visit Hong Kong to mark the 20th anniversary of the UK handing the territory back to China and to swear in the chief executive-elect.

Since the handover in 1997, July 1 is typically marked by large protests and opposition parties have vowed to come out in force this year.

Joshua Wong (黃之鋒), a prominent pro-democracy campaigner, has called for “demonstration instead of celebration” to mark Xi’s visit.

However, campaigners have complained Hong Kong authorities are attempting to curtail their ability to protest, with officials denying protesters use of the typical rallying point of Victoria Park to begin their march to the territory’s financial district.

Hong Kong police did not respond to requests for comment.