Iran’s Rouhani easily wins re-election

AP, TEHRAN

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani yesterday won re-election by a wide margin, giving the moderate cleric a second four-year term to see out his agenda pushing for greater freedoms and outreach to the wider world.

The 68-year-old secured a commanding lead of 57 percent in a race that drew more than seven out of every 10 voters to the polls.

His nearest rival in the four-man race, hard-liner Ebrahim Raisi, secured 38 percent of the vote.

As Rouhani appeared close to victory, some female drivers held out the “V” for victory sign and flashed their car lights on highways in Tehran’s affluent north.

“We made the victory again. We sent back Raisi to Mashhad,” his conservative hometown in northeastern Iran, said Narges, a 43-year-old beauty salon owner, who declined to give her full name.

She said she spent more than three hours outside waiting to vote, “but it was worth it.”

Iranian Minister of the Interior Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli announced the vote tallies in a televised news conference, based on a count of more than 99 percent of the ballots.

He said Rouhani garnered 23.5 million votes out of 41.2 million ballots cast. Iran has 56.4 million eligible voters.

In 2013, Rouhani won the presidential election with nearly 51 percent of the vote. Turnout for that vote was 73 percent.

Iran’s president is the second-most powerful figure within Iran’s political system. He is subordinate to the supreme leader, who is chosen by a clerical panel and has the ultimate say over all matters of state.

Election officials repeatedly extended voting hours until midnight to accommodate long lines of voters, some of whom said they waited hours to cast their ballots.

Analysts have said a higher turnout would likely benefit Rouhani.

Friday’s vote was largely a referendum on Rouhani’s more moderate political policies, which paved the way for the landmark 2015 nuclear deal that won Iran relief from some sanctions in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program.

Rouhani has come to embody more liberal and reform-minded Iranians’ hopes for greater freedoms and openness at home and better relations with the outside world.

Raisi, his nearest challenger, is close to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei who stopped short of endorsing anyone in the election.

Raisi ran a populist campaign, vowing to fight corruption and fix the economy, while boosting welfare payments to the poor.

Many of Raisi’s critics pointed to his alleged role condemning inmates to death during Iran’s 1988 mass execution of thousands of political prisoners and feared a victory for the hard-liner could worsen human rights in Iran and put the country on a more confrontational path with the West.

The two other candidates left in the race, former Iranian minister of culture Mostafa Mirsalim and Mostafa Hashemitaba, a pro-reform figure who ran for president in 2001, had 478,000 and 215,000 votes each respectively.

Hashemitaba was among the first to predict an outright win for Rouhani as he offered his congratulations yesterday morning.

“Rouhani will apply his ever-increasing efforts for the dignity of Iran” in his next term, the reformist said.

The Tehran Stock Exchange rallied after the election results came out, extending a winning streak to close nearly 1 percent higher at its highest level in three months.

Although considered a moderate by Iranian standards, Rouhani was nonetheless the favorite pick for those seeking more liberal reforms in the conservative Islamic Republic.