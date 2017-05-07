FAT cancels flights as flight attendants take joint ‘day off’

Staff writer, with CNA

Flight attendants of Far Eastern Air Transport Corp (FAT, 遠東航空) yesterday collectively “took a day off” to protest the laying off of 17 employees and delayed payment of flight attendants’ subsidies, disrupting the airline’s flights to outlying Penghu and China.

As of noon yesterday, 21 of 46 flight attendants who should have been at work were absent, leading to the cancelation of two flights between Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport and Harbin, China, as well as two flights between Kaohsiung International Airport and Magong Airport in Penghu, the airline said.

The flight attendants “took the day off” to protest the laying off of 17 Far Eastern Air flight attendants, delayed payments of subsidies to flight attendants and unilateral adjustments to employees’ salary scale.

The airline said it would continue to communicate with the flight attendants.

Far Eastern Air, a medium-sized carrier, operates domestic flights and regional flights to Japan, Vietnam, Cambodia, Macau and several cities in China.

Later yesterday, FAT said in a statement that it is willing to rescind the layoffs and welcome the 17 employees back tomorrow.