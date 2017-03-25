HK prosecutes ship captain, agent in troop carrier case

Reuters, HONG KONG

Hong Kong authorities have launched a prosecution against the captain of the ship and the shipping agent involved in transporting nine Singaporean armored vehicles seized in the territory in November last year.

Hong Kong customs officers seized the Terrex troop carriers as they were being shipped home from military exercises in Taiwan.

The Singaporean armed forces have maintained long-standing, if low key, military training facilities in Taiwan and Beijing officials used the seizure to warn nations against having security ties with Taipei.

Master Pan Xuejun (潘學軍), 39, appeared in court yesterday charged with one count of importing strategic commodities without a necessary license, the South China Morning Post reported.

The shipping company, APL Ltd, was also summoned and is to appear in court at a later date.

An APL spokesperson said that the firm had yet to receive any summons, but was “rendering its support” to Pan.

Pan was released on bail without entering a plea. He is due to reappear in court on May 19.

Hong Kong Customs and Excise officials confirmed that they launched prosecution cases against the shipping agent and the ship’s master on Wednesday.

“After a thorough investigation, the Customs and Excise Department has sufficient evidence to prove a case in breach of the strategic control system,” a statement said.

Hong Kong returned the carriers to Singapore on Jan. 24, with officials saying that the Singaporean government would not be criminally prosecuted.