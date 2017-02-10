Cabinet approves additional TRA staff

By Abraham Gerber, Chen Wei-han and Shelley Shan / Staff reporters

The Executive Yuan yesterday announced that it approved the recruitment of 300 more employees for the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) to ease the agency’s personnel shortage, after more than 100 administration workers rallied in Taipei demanding reduced work hours and that the TRA drop demerits against employees who took off the Lunar New Year holiday.

Premier Lin Chuan (林全) approved a Ministry of Transportation and Communications request to hire more employees for the understaffed railway sector, with the TRA to recruit about 300 more people in addition to the 115 new employees hired since the administration of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) took office in May last year, Executive Yuan spokesman Hsu Kuo-yung (徐國勇) said.

“Compared with the previous administration, we are absolutely confident in the staffing effort,” he said.

TRA employees are considered both workers and civil servants, as they receive civil servant insurance coverage and are included in the civil servant retirement system, Hsu said, in response to accusations the government has been treating TRA and China Airlines Ltd (中華航空) workers differently.

China Airlines employees — who in June last year won improved working conditions after a strike — are considered workers, as the airline is mostly privately owned, while the TRA is 100 percent state-owned and its employees are public servants, he said.

“Different occupational status definitions lead to different [government reactions],” Hsu said, referring to the government’s relative intolerance of protesting TRA workers.

Minister of Labor Lin Mei-chu (林美珠) said she would negotiate with the ministry to protect the rights of striking workers, as the MOTC was poised to discipline protesting TRA workers.

Minister of Transportation and Communications Hochen Tan (賀陳旦) said the ministry has submitted a plan to the Cabinet to increase the number of TRA employees by 3,000 in the next three to five years.

“We are willing to communicate with union members regarding the personnel shortage and three-shift system issues, and are open to different approaches to resolving these problems,” Hochen said. “However, they must follow procedure and apply for leaves of absence.”

Regarding 370 administration workers who were notified they would receive demerits for taking time off over the Lunar New Year holiday, Hochen promised to be more flexible in his handling of some of the cases, specifically of workers who had submitted applications for leaves of absence prior to the holiday and had yet to obtain approval, but said those who did not submit applications for leave would still be punished.

The TRA had previously said it would give one demerit to workers who were absent without leave for one to three days and two demerits for those who were absent throughout the entire four-day holiday. Under the administration’s rules, two demerits are sufficient grounds for dismissal.

It is inevitable that TRA workers will have to work overtime in response to service demands during peak hours, he said, adding that no agency allocates resources based solely on peak-hour requirements.

“The TRA three years ago indicated that it was short 1,200 staff, but the Cabinet approved the hiring of only 111 people. Last year, 135 new employees were hired,” Hochen said. “Some have said the agency has not been proactive enough in recruiting, but it needs to follow recruitment procedures and requires time to train new workers.”