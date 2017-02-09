US federal appeals judges to decide on travel ban

AP, SAN FRANCISCO

A US federal appeals court is to decide whether to reinstate US President Donald Trump’s travel ban after a contentious hearing in which the judges hammered away at the administration’s motivations for the ban, but also directed pointed questions to an attorney for two states trying to overturn it.

It was unclear which way the three judges of the San Francisco-based 9th Circuit Court of Appeals would rule, though legal experts said the states appeared to have the edge.

“I’m not sure if either side presented a compelling case, but I certainly thought the government’s case came across as weaker,” University of Texas School of Law professor Stephen Vladeck said.

A ruling could be appealed to the US Supreme Court.

“If the US does not win this case as it so obviously should, we can never have the security and safety to which we are entitled. Politics!” Trump tweeted yesterday.

The appeals court challenged the administration’s claim that the ban was motivated by terrorism fears, but it also questioned the argument of an attorney challenging the executive order on grounds that it unconstitutionally targeted Muslims.

The contentious hearing before three judges on the San Francisco-based 9th Circuit Court of Appeals focused narrowly on whether a restraining order issued by a lower court should remain in effect while a challenge to the ban proceeds.

However, the judges jumped into the larger constitutional questions surrounding Trump’s order, which temporarily suspended the nation’s refugee program and immigration from seven Muslim-majority nations.

The hearing on Tuesday was conducted by telephone — an unusual step — and broadcast live on cable networks, newspaper Web sites and various social media outlets.

It attracted a huge audience, with more than 130,000 alone tuned in to the court’s YouTube Web site to hear audio.

Judge Richard Clifton, a former US president George W. Bush nominee, asked an attorney representing Washington state and Minnesota what evidence he had that the ban was motivated by religion.

The two states are suing to invalidate the ban.

“I have trouble understanding why we’re supposed to infer religious animus, when in fact the vast majority of Muslims would not be affected,” he said.

Only 15 percent of the world’s Muslims are affected, the judge said, citing his own calculations.

He added that the “concern for terrorism from those connected to radical Islamic sects is hard to deny.’

Noah Purcell, Washington State’s solicitor general, cited public statements by Trump calling for a ban on the entry of Muslims to the US.

He said the states did not have to show every Muslim is harmed, only that the ban was motivated by religious discrimination.

Clifton also went after the government’s attorney, asking whether he denied statements by Trump and former New York City mayor Rudolph Giuliani, who said recently that Trump asked him to create a plan for a Muslim ban.