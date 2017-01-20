Seoul court denies arrest request for Samsung’s Lee

AP, SEOUL

A Seoul court yesterday denied a request to arrest one of South Korea’s most powerful men, the heir to Samsung Electronics Co, in a setback to prosecutors investigating an influence-peddling scandal that toppled South Korea’s president.

The Seoul Central District Court said that a judge concluded that there was not enough justification to detain Samsung vice chairman Lee Jae-yong.

The announcement, made at about 5am, allowed Lee to return home after a long night. He had been waiting for the court’s decision at a detention center south of Seoul for more than 12 hours after a court hearing the previous day.

Samsung said “the merits of this case can now be determined without the need for detention.”

The decision means that Samsung avoids what could have been a stunning fall for the princeling of the country’s richest family, a man groomed to lead South Korea’s most successful company.

It came amid calls for caution from some business groups, while newspapers worried that arresting Lee could hurt the economy because of Samsung’s huge role, both economically and psychologically, in the nation.

It is not uncommon in South Korea for courts to issue an arrest warrant past midnight for important or contentious cases, said Shin Jae-hwan, a spokesman for the Seoul court.

The long deliberation means the judge must have agonized over the decision, he added.