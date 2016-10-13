Ministry clarifies rules for children of foreigners

Staff writer, with CNA

Children of foreign professionals in Taiwan can apply to stay in the nation after turning 20, the Ministry of the Interior said yesterday, dispelling rumors that such people would be forced to leave.

Speaking at a regular news briefing, National Immigration Agency deputy head Jeff Yang (楊家駿) said that those aged under 20 can apply to remain in Taiwan with their parents who are working in the nation if they meet certain requirements, citing amendments to the Regulations Governing Visiting, Residency and Permanent Residency of Aliens (外國人停留居留及永久居留辦法), which took effect in April 2014.

The agency sends letters to those who are nearing the age of 20 to remind them that they can apply to remain in Taiwan, Yang said.

However, there have been only a few such applications in the past few years, he said.

His remarks came in response to Internet rumors that children of foreign professionals in Taiwan cannot remain after they reach the age of 20, forcing them to part with their families and affecting their career plans.

Foreign nationals permitted to reside in Taiwan who reach the age of 20 with at least one parent holding an Alien Resident Certificate or Alien Permanent Resident Certificate can apply for an extension of residency if they qualify, according to the regulations.

To qualify, an applicant must have “stayed in Taiwan for an accumulated 10 years in total and resid[ed] for over 270 days each year; [have] entered Taiwan under the age of 16 and stayed over 270 days each year;” or been “born in Taiwan, having resided in Taiwan for a minimum accumulated period of at least 10 years in total and having stayed over 183 days each year,” according to Article 8 of the regulations.

If their applications are approved, they will be granted a three-year extension to stay in Taiwan, the regulations say.

A second extension of three years is possible, meaning they could remain for up to six years, the regulations say.

The ministry said that the amendments were made as an incentive to attract more foreign professionals to work in Taiwan on a long-term basis.