Supreme Court upholds conviction in ‘pizza murder’

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

The Supreme Court yesterday upheld a lower court ruling of a 12-year prison term for a New Taipei City woman who killed her live-in boyfriend in August last year during an argument over a pizza delivery.

Pan Ying-chen (潘盈真), 26, was found guilty of homicide for fatally stabbing 29-year-old Chang Chao-chieh (張朝傑) at the couple’s apartment in New Taipei City’s Yonghe District (永和).

Pan was convicted in two rulings by lower courts, which sentenced her to 12 years in prison, but she appealed both verdicts.

The Supreme Court’s verdict is final and cannot be appealed.

Chang died on Aug. 7 last year as Typhoon Soudelour was sweeping the nation, shortly after being taken to a local hospital for treatment of a deep knife wound to the chest, which severed a major artery.

Pan said that Chang had stabbed himself, but an investigation found evidence that she had plunged the knife into his chest.

In a statement given during the investigation, Pan said that she and Chang had decided to order a pizza for dinner, but when the delivery man arrived, they argued over who should go downstairs to collect the pizza.

Chang eventually decided to fetch the pizza, but was upset and threw it on a table upon his return, and the couple resumed their argument, Pan said.

She said that Chang told her that he wanted to break up and move out, and began to gather his belongings.

She said that she asked him to stay, but he refused.

As he prepared to leave the apartment, Pan said she grabbed two kitchen knives and threatened to hurt herself if he left.

In an ensuing struggle, Chang grabbed her hand and accidentally stabbed himself in the chest, she told police.

However, investigators determined that Chang could not have made the 12cm-deep wound himself with the kitchen knife recovered at the scene, indicating that the fatal blow was most likely delivered by Pan.