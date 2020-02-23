Taiwan in Time: Terror on the north coast

By Han Cheung / Staff reporter

Feb. 24 to march 1

Lin Mu-chi (林木杞) recalls being strung with wires through his hands and feet to eight other people. The soldiers took them to the bay and began shooting them one by one. Lin was at the end of the row, and fortunately he was dragged into the ocean by the falling bodies before the soldiers got to him. He managed to break free and swim away, hiding in a cemetery for over 10 days before daring to return home.

Lin was one of the few who survived the carnage that took place in the Keelung area after reinforcement troops from China landed on March 8, 1947, to quell the anti-government uprising that would be known as the 228 Incident. They seemed to kill indiscriminately as Lin was just a floor sweeper, and in the next week, the port would be littered with bodies retrieved from the ocean.

Harrowing tales from that week include the Badu Station incident on March 11, where soldiers shot between five and eight station workers and carted off at least eight more, who were never heard from again. It is believed that they were exacting revenge for their comrades who were beaten at the station by angry civilians on March 1.

PORT OF BLOOD

The violence on March 1 was an extension of the unrest that broke out a day earlier. The Taiwanese initially welcomed the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) when it replaced the Japanese colonial government in October 1945, but after over a year of misrule, corruption and rampant inflation, things finally reached the breaking point. Emotions were high that day as the people were fed up with mistreatment by soldiers.

Chou Ching-piao (周清標), who worked at Badu Station at the time of the incident, says in the book Station of Sorrow: 228 (悲情車站二二八) that the soldiers often refused to line up or buy tickets, forcefully taking over entire cars and throwing other passengers’ belongings out the window. Chou assumes the brawl began due to similar behavior.

The fighting began soon after the soldiers boarded at Fulong Station. Badu was a major station with many passengers, who immediately joined the fray. Chou didn’t leave his office, but saw passengers chasing after about 10 soldiers from his window. Most of them were injured, and one reportedly drowned while trying to run away.

Station master Lee Tan-hsiu (李丹修) reportedly helped treat the soldiers’ wounds and let them stay in the station until the passengers dispersed. They thought that this was the end of it.

On March 8, KMT reinforcements landed in Keelung from China. The official government report released in 1992 states that in the following week, Keelung Harbor was filled with floating bodies as the troops “cleared out the rebels,” taking away countless men who were never to be seen again from their houses.

One of the first — and more notable — victims was Yang Yuan-ting (楊元丁), then deputy speaker of the Keelung city council. The book Rainy Port Keelung: 228 (基隆雨港二二八) states that Yang often spoke out against the corruption of his fellow officials, making him a prime target once the chaos broke out. It isn’t clear when he died, but his body was found on March 10.

Kuo Chung-mei (郭鍾美) remembers the day the boat carrying the troops arrived.

“I kept hearing gunshots left and right. That was the day where the most people died. There were fewer gunshots the next day, but we heard that they would kill one here and another there. I don’t know where they killed the ones they took away,” she recalled.