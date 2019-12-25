No rest for domestic helpers

By Davina Tham / Staff reporter

On a recent Sunday afternoon, domestic helper Tina Agnesh Lusiana wheels the elderly woman whom she takes care of into Taipei Main Station to witness her graduation ceremony.

The 34-year-old from Indonesia has just finished a course in dementia care and healthy cooking organized by the Taipei City Government’s Foreign and Disabled Labor Office. Her “grandmother” is eager to celebrate the achievement. Despite a 60-year gap, employer and employee share a bond not immune to the familiar refrains of maternal affection.

“She tells me to quickly go home, find a boyfriend and get married,” Lusiana says, laughing.

With her employer’s support, Lusiana used her weekly day off to attend the free lessons, which took place over three Sundays earlier this year. But not every foreign worker has the same prerogative.

Foreign domestic workers in Taiwan do not have a weekly mandatory rest day, despite this being a global standard already enforced in Hong Kong and Singapore. According to statistics by the Ministry of Labor (MOL), 34.7 percent of foreign domestic workers did not receive any days off last year.

The record is a strike against Taiwan’s achievements in human rights and freedoms for its own citizens, especially stark after the internationally-lauded legalization of same-sex marriage in May. It also hinders the ability of foreign domestic workers to take advantage of growing opportunities provided by the government and civil society for training and education.

WORK AROUND THE CLOCK

There’s been no turning back since Taiwan officially opened the gates to foreign workers in 1989. More than 700,000 were working here at the end of last year, over a third of whom were domestic helpers or care-takers.

Foreign domestic workers are not protected by the Labor Standards Act, which prescribes two regular days off every seven days. Instead, employers are encouraged to execute labor contracts based on templates provided by the workers’ home governments, available on the Web site of the Workforce Development Agency’s Direct Hiring Service Center.

Contract templates from Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam all stipulate that a worker is to receive one day off every seven days. If asked to work on her day off, she is entitled to overtime pay. But without legal force to these recommendations, the reality is that many employers take advantage of gaps in labor protections.

A survey conducted by the Garden of Hope Foundation (勵馨基金會, GOHF), a non-governmental organization, found that over three months from March to May this year, 28.43 percent of domestic foreign workers did not receive a single day off.

Compounding the lack of rest days are the long work hours — an average of 17.72 hours a day, according to a separate study commissioned in 2012 by the Executive Yuan’s Research, Development and Evaluation Commission (now part of the National Development Council).

Of 1,076 respondents, 215 considered themselves to be working or on call 24 hours a day.

In 2011, the former Council of Labor Affairs (since upgraded to the MOL) drafted a comprehensive domestic worker protection bill that stipulated wages and days off. But it was shelved after being sent to the Executive Yuan for review.

The lack of rest and even basic privacy can cause mental and emotional strain to workers — effects that have already been reported to the government. A 2013 Control Yuan investigation into human rights issues faced by foreign domestic workers found that the lack of regular days off caused workers to fall into states of anxiety and stress in the long-term, and recommended that employers build “breathing time” for workers into their contracts.