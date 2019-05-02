A plethora of plates

By Han Cheung / Staff reporter

Chien Yang-tung (簡楊同) had been collecting Chinese pottery for about five years when he came across his first Taiwanese piece about 20 years ago. It was a small dish adorned with hand-painted pink flowers produced in the pottery capital of Yingge (鶯歌) in the 1960s.

“It sent a shockwave through my body,” he says. “It was obviously distinct from what I had been collecting, yet it was so beautiful.”

His collection has grown so much that he is selling duplicates out of his stash of over 30,000 pieces in front of his Taiwan Bowl and Dish Museum (台灣碗盤博物館), which reopened to the public in a new beton brut-style building on April 21 in Chien’s hometown of Wujie Township (五結鄉), Yilan County. Originally located in nearby Yuanshan Township (員山), Chien closed the museum in December 2016 after its lease expired. Not all of the pieces survived the move across the Lanyang River (蘭陽溪), but Chien doesn’t seem to mind because no favorites were lost.

For the past year, Chien says he has been focused on the construction of the four-story concrete structure, in which just the permanent displays on the first two floors are available for viewing. It’s impressive enough with about 5,000 pieces on display, and Chien is looking to use the remaining two floors for special exhibitions.

While the old museum featured a number of pieces from China and Japan, the new permanent display mainly focuses on Taiwan-related wares, including a number of rare polychrome, hand-painted underglaze dishes that were only made from the end of World War II until mass production took over in the 1970s.

“I started out collecting Chinese ceramics and porcelain, and only later did I notice that Taiwanese ones had a distinct character to them,” Chien says. “Every culture in the world makes pottery, and it’s not easy to stand out from the pack.”

Museum notes What: Taiwan Bowl and Dish Museum (台灣碗盤博物館) Where: 82, Siho 5th Road, Wujie Township, Yilan County (宜蘭縣五結鄉西河五路82號) Open: Thursday to Tuesday from 9am to 5pm Admission: NT$50 On the Net: www.facebook.com/Taiwan.Bowl.Dish.Museum



MADE IN TAIWAN

Chien stares at a backless shelf full of bowls in front of a large glass window, with the lush rice paddies across the street providing a soothing background. However, he’s not pleased.

“Someone came and said the window is backlighting the wares, so I have to make adjustments,” he says.

Chien is holding off his grand opening indefinitely as he gathers feedback from visitors to optimize his permanent exhibition. There’s still much work to do, including adding individual labels to each piece as well as translating the detailed descriptions into English. Research is also in progress — there’s a section that highlights the manufacturers’ logos on the bottom of the wares, but Chien is still trying to figure out the identity of several who show only English initials such as “LCF” and “DF.”

Chien has been an avid treasure hunter — rare stamps, records, religious figurines — since he was young. He says he could always find something at flea markets while his friends came up empty-handed. But his love affair with pottery didn’t begin until China opened up in the late 1980s and Chinese porcelain wares became more accessible in Taiwan.

What was more of a hobby became a passion after that fateful encounter with his first Taiwanese dish two decades ago. Since the type of local ware he sought is relatively modern and were used as everyday objects, they weren’t hard to find — collectors, museums and academics paid little attention to them, preferring to focus on delicate and rare Chinese or Japanese antiques. Chien, who was born in 1964, grew up in the era of mass production but recalls seeing similar objects at banquets or temple festivals when he was younger.