Taiwan in Time: The (often) forgotten president

By Han Cheung / Staff reporter

April 1 to April 7

Ever wonder where the “new” in “New Taiwan dollars” comes from? That is one of the lasting legacies of Yen Chia-kan (嚴家淦), then-finance director of the Taiwan Provincial Government who was in charge of replacing the old Taiwan Dollar in June 1949.

While Yen is known as the “father of the New Taiwan dollar,” he enjoyed a long and successful political career, moving up to minister of economic affairs, minister of finance, provincial governor, premier, vice president and finally taking over as president upon Chiang Kai-shek’s (蔣介石) death on April 5, 1975. Serving three years before Chiang Kai-shek’s son Chiang Ching-kuo (蔣經國) took over, Yen is an often forgotten break in the 39 years that the Chiang family ruled over Taiwan.

Due to his low-key personality and aversion to political maneuvering and factionalism, and because the younger Chiang still served as both premier and Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) chairman, Yen is sometimes painted as a lame duck president while Chiang had the real power. But a weak person doesn’t manage to remain active and successful in politics for so many years, and he must have accepted his place in the KMT’s authoritarian regime.

His reputation was known internationally, with The Asia Magazine praising him in a 1966 article, “New man to watch in Taipei,” calling him a “brilliant economist-financier responsible for [Taiwan’s] fast growth in recent years.”

Yen’s son, Yen Chuan-tai (嚴雋泰) suggests in an oral history published by Academia Historica that Chiang Kai-shek likely did not intend for Yen to become president.

“I think that Chiang Kai-shek promoted my father to vice president for his contributions to Taiwan’s economic development,” Yen Chuan-tai writes. “Chiang knew that given Taiwan’s situation, the only viable path forward was to focus on the economy. So he found an economic expert to be his right hand man. Although Chiang was already 83 then, he believed that he was in good health.”

In the same book, former Central Daily News publisher Chu Sung-chiu (楚崧秋) recalls Yen saying that he would only take on tasks that he could accomplish.

“When he took over the presidency, his one worry was that he had no military experience. During those years, we needed a leader who could react to any changes in the tense cross-strait standoff. Yen believed that Chiang Ching-kuo was more experienced in this area and had long decided to cede the position to him once his term was over.”

OUT WITH THE OLD

Born into a wealthy family, Yen started his career in public office in 1931 when he was still in China, taking a managing position in the Shanghai railway administration. By 1938, he had risen to finance director of Fujian Province. He arrived in Taiwan in October 1945 as director of transportation for the Taiwan Provincial Administrative Executive Office, later heading up the department of finance. Yen had no ties to Taiwan, but he was likely appointed because of his relationship with Taiwan Governor-General Chen Yi (陳儀), who had been the governor of Fujian prior to arrival in Taiwan.

Yen noted the state of Taiwan post World War II, with its many destroyed buildings and ruined infrastructure.

The Taiwan dollar was first issued in May 1946. But the Chinese Civil War soon led to massive inflation of goods, and the highest denomination banknote went from $10 in the beginning to $1,000,000 in just three years. There had already been inflation at the end of Japanese rule due to the war, but this sped up quickly under KMT rule. According to a paper by National Taiwan University economics professor Wu Tsung-min (吳聰敏), the wholesale price index for goods in Taiwan rose by a factor of 218,455.7 between 1945 and 1950.