Art exhibition listings

By Sheryl Cheung / Contributing reporter

Nostalgia Unsettled (未完的鄉愁) and Boundless Life (常日漫漫) are two solo exhibitions jointly held at the Mind Set Art Center. Lin Wei-hsiang (林煒翔) and Chung Shun-wen (鍾舜文) are two Taiwanese painters who share a slow and contemplative temperament in their work. They often borrow motifs from their surroundings, including objects from daily life and the natural sceneries of Taiwan. Lin creates “landscapes in a slow, exquisite and persistent way, [which stands] out from artists of his generation, who are more eager [to explore] new media topics,” writes the gallery in a press release. His recent works show explorations into more abstract material. Chung, on the other hand, has a background in Eastern gouache and is known for her delicate brushwork and meticulous details. Chung says that painting is a way of preserving her memories of Bamboo Hat Hill (笠山), a place where generations of her family have lived. She observes the natural life around her, “cherishes sincere feelings exchanged among people, plant and animals, and tells the richness and delight of life through [art],” writes the gallery.

■ Mind Set Art Center (安卓藝術) 108, Heping E Rd, Taipei City (台北市和平東路108號), tel: (02) 2365-6008. Open Tuesdays to Saturdays from 11am to 6pm

■ From tomorrow to Oct 13

Soldier (阿兵哥—軍旅記憶) is Taiwan’s first photography show about military life as told from the perspective of the soldier. The group show offers a glimpse into the daily life of Taiwanese military training in the ‘90s. From 1949 to 2004, male citizens of age 18 were required to perform two years of compulsory military service. In 2008, the conscription was shortened to one year and finally this year, the government has declared a cease on mandatory service. Although most male adults in Taiwan share memories of enlistment, there are very few pictures as photography is not allowed in military bases. Under certain official and incidental circumstances, however, three young soldiers were able capture some moments of their lives in military camp. Tian Yu-hua (田裕華) was stationed in Matsu between 1994 and 1996. After winning a 35mm camera as a lottery gift during a military gala, he began taking photographs of his surroundings and the daily life of his peers. Hang Dah-perng (杭大鵬) served in the military press department, where he was assigned to take promotional pictures of soldiers in training and patrol and military demonstrations. Chang Liang-I (張良一) was given clerical duties, including photographing various activities around the military base in Longtan (龍潭).

■ The General Association of Chinese Culture (中華文化總會), 15 Chongqing S Rd Sec 2, Taipei City (台北市重慶南路二段15號), tel: (02) 2396-4256. Open Tuesdays to Saturdays from 10am to 5pm

■ Through Oct 14

Taiwan Contemporary Culture Laboratory (臺灣當代文化實驗場), also known as C-LAB, is a new art institution run by the Taiwan Living Arts Foundation of the Ministry of Culture. Based in the former Air Force Command Headquarters, C-LAB dedicates itself to developing a “new cultural ecology” that fosters innovation, experimentation, and “interactive stimulation between various creative ideas.” This month, the space debuts with its inaugurating exhibition The Alternative Guide to Times (時間另類指南). According to the curatorial text, the show is defined as a site for the convergence of different oral histories, artifacts, images, drawings, text and sound. Together, these narratives and materials respond to the history of the exhibition space, which had served as an industrial research center during the Japanese colonial era and military headquarters from 1949 to 2012. One of the highlights is artist Hsu Chia-wei’s (許家維) Industrial Research Institute of Taiwan Governor-General’s Office (台灣總督府工業研究所), which includes a 3D re-imagination of the former research center and documentary films of the Japanese military factory and promotional exposition.