Deaths from above

NY Times News Service, HONG KONG

Whenever the windows of her employer’s 35th-floor apartment looked dirty, Win Win Warsiating would lean halfway out of the high-rise building to clean them. Sometimes she would glance down at the ground far below and be seized with anxiety, she said. But she never complained.

That was years ago, when Warsiating, a domestic worker from Indonesia, was new to Hong Kong and the job. These days, she said, she would be far less willing to compromise her safety to please an employer.

“I agree to clean windows, but if you are not safe, of course not,” she said at a recent rally for migrant workers’ rights in Hong Kong.

In a rich city known for its soaring high-rises, reports that several domestic workers fell to their deaths this year while cleaning windows have added urgency to a long-running debate about the city’s deep social inequality and dependence on low-cost, migrant labor.

Last month, the deaths prompted Indonesia and the Philippines — the countries that supply the vast majority of Hong Kong’s roughly 300,000 migrant domestic workers — to call for window-washing safety regulations. Last week, the Labor Department said that, starting in January, new employment contracts would contain a clause prohibiting domestic workers from cleaning any windows without secure grilles, or from extending anything but their arms beyond window ledges.

EXPLOITATION

But the underlying question of what rights Hong Kong’s domestic migrant workers deserve is far from resolved. Labor activists said the new clause would do little to improve a system they say is rife with exploitation by employment agencies, and which Hong Kong officials rely on to plug gaps in social services for children and older residents.

“They want to keep the labor cheap,” said Leo Tang, the organizing secretary at the Hong Kong Confederation of Trade Unions.

Tang said the government could raise the minimum wage for domestic migrant workers or better police the employment agencies. “But of course, for all these types of needs, they have to increase the public expenditure,” he said. “That is the thing they wouldn’t do as a neoliberal government.”

Hong Kong’s migrant domestic workers, who are mainly women, typically work six days a week and earn a monthly minimum wage of about US$556 — far less than what other workers are guaranteed under Hong Kong law. They also pay placement fees to employment agencies and security deposits that are worth several months of wages.

Hong Kong, a former British colony, does provide better legal protections than these workers would find in many other popular destinations for economic migrants across Asia and the Middle East. But Jade Anderson, an anti-human-trafficking coordinator at Justice Center Hong Kong, an advocacy group, said that was no excuse for employment policies that she said encouraged abuse.

“Being the best amongst a series of poor choices doesn’t say much for Hong Kong,” Anderson said. A recent survey by the center of migrant domestic workers found that 17 percent displayed signs of being subjected to forced labor, while a third said they did not feel free to quit their jobs.

Eman Villanueva, the spokesman for the Asian Migrants Coordinating Body, another advocacy group, said that migrant domestic workers feel discriminated against by rules that require them to live in their employers’ homes, by vague job descriptions that can facilitate exploitation and by immigration policies that oblige them to leave the city within two weeks if their contracts are terminated.