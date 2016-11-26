Book review: Troublesome women or women in trouble

By Bradley Winterton / Contributing reporter

Prostitution in general, and Asian prostitution in particular, has spawned a wide variety of responses.

First there is the bluff joker, invariably male, who refers to “working girls” (“It’s their right!”) and can be relied on before long to talk about “the world’s oldest profession.” Then there are those, typically Korean, eager to gain compensation for Japan’s war-time “comfort women” practices. These are closely followed by feminists in general who assert violations to the female body, plus more guarded observers who comment that women earning less than men elsewhere in the economy is a key to the phenomenon. Then there’s Thailand, which rarely avoids a mention. Lastly there are the skeptics, often Marxists, who see prostitutes as workers like any others, and press for them to be left alone, and even unionized.

Yen Wan-chen’s Governing Sex, Building the Nation is an academic book, and modern academics are fond of associating prostitution with power politics generally, and especially colonialism. Eminent names such as Michel Foucault and Edward Said led the way here, but Yen is keen to show that the situation in Taiwan is different. Since the Japanese left in 1945, Taiwan hasn’t been anyone’s colony. Instead, for 35 years and more it was a one-party state under the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT), and it’s this party’s attitude to prostitution that this book is concerned with.

The essential argument is that, judging by official and other publications during the period under consideration, the KMT considered prostitution as something that was “problematic,” but also something that ought to be “available.”

There was pressure from women’s groups, mostly drawn from Mainlander elites, to enforce a greater degree of Confucian orthodoxy, in which women’s roles were seen primarily as domestic and marital, with motherhood the ultimate aim. But on the other hand, there was pressure from foreigners, mainly Americans during the Vietnam War, for Taiwan to serve as a base for “R and R” (rest and recuperation, operational from 1965 to 1972), in which sexual services played a central, and maybe the central, role.

Publication Notes Governing Sex, Building the Nation: The Politics of Prostitution in Postcolonial Taiwan (1945-1979) By Yen Wan-chen 277 pages Cambridge Scholars Publishing Hardback: UK



I have to admit that my ability to follow the argument of this book was limited by an on-going tussle with its style. I am full of respect for authors who write in what may be a second language, but despite that I often found myself reading through a long paragraph only to throw my hands up at the end and exclaim “What did that mean?” I could sometimes guess at the meaning intended, but struggling through a book, jumping from one guess to another, isn’t the ideal route to comprehension.

Sometimes the skies cleared, and I am able to report that the work examines, among other things, the phenomenon of “foster daughters,” or “girls who were taken or sold into other families in the name of adoption, but acted as daughters, daughters-in-law, or maidservants … [Some of them were] forced or traded into prostitution by their adoptive families.”

It also, and extensively, considers the problem of venereal disease, and the attempts by the authorities to control it. Prominent in this discussion is the role of military brothels, established throughout Taiwan as soon as the KMT arrived. The dominant idea was that the natural vigor of soldiers had to have an outlet. Without this release, the nation’s safety was at risk. Licensed brothels were the places where such activity could be best controlled. It’s fascinating in this context to read that, under a law enacted in 1952, soldiers on active duty were not allowed to marry.