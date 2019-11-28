KMT list shows its true intentions

By Tzou Jiing-wen 鄒景雯

A lot of print real estate has been devoted to the legislator-at-large lists announced by the different political parties.

The nominations of former Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) legislator Chiu Yi (邱毅) and retired lieutenant general Wu Sz-huai (吳斯懷) have proved particularly controversial, as have the words of former Taiwan Provincial Government secretary for foreign affairs Kuo Kuan-ying (郭冠英).

They were all part of the high drama of China’s “united front” activity against Taiwan.

Kuo’s objectives in aiding and abetting the Chinese communists is to openly and brazenly exploit democratic mechanisms to blaspheme Taiwan’s democracy, saying that he intends to “represent the Chinese Communist Party [CCP] to monitor the elections of Taiwan Province.”

His words were meant to appeal to sympathetic elements within Taiwan, but also to provoke a reaction.

What does the Democratic Progressive Party government propose to do about it?

People colluding with the CCP in this way clearly do not answer to the KMT, as their words and actions are not done with consideration of how they are going to benefit or harm the KMT.

Chiu, who took up the banner of the New Party in the aftermath of the KMT at-large nominee list controversy, tried to undercut the party’s presidential candidate, Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜), by claiming that Han had secretly sent him a message of encouragement on social media.

Just prior to this, the Han camp had singled Chiu out, saying that if he were not replaced, it would have an adverse effect on the KMT’s campaign for the Jan. 11 elections.

Wu, for his part, does not seem fazed by the fuss surrounding his nomination, and appears indifferent that he could be a fly in the KMT ointment; perhaps he cannot see how he differs from the other fare offered up by the KMT.

Then there is Kuo, who aspires to “represent the CCP,” pandering to Beijing on the other side of the Taiwan Strait while political parties in Taiwan “play house” over here.

Why exactly have these three individuals — one of whom wishes to enter the legislature and draw a legislator’s salary; one who already receives a lieutenant general’s pension; another who holds tightly to his own public servant’s pension; and all of whom are eating and clothing themselves at the nation’s expense, and are benefiting from the national health service — not just hoofed it over to China, since they have already made the ideological jump and capitulated to the communists anyway?

The answer is actually simple: They know the score perfectly well; the CCP holds anyone who so readily betrays their country and seeks glory overseas with contempt.

Perhaps it would be informative to take an article published on the CCP-run People’s Daily Web site as an admonishment to these individual’s treasonous aspirations.

The article talked of what standard the CCP applied to the various generals in the KMT who have abandoned their country. It certainly was not based upon their glory earned on the battlefield; it was their moral character.

It is ironic that the CCP would judge anything based upon moral character, but there you have it.

The next question is: What kind of person does someone need to be for even the CCP to look on you with contempt?

In a fundamental way, the Chinese communists have long been clear and open about the fact that they regard only a handful of the people who served under Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) as being of any worth whatsoever, and that the vast majority of those fell during the Second Sino-Japanese War.