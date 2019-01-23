Climate change battles in courts

By Megan Rowling / Thomson Reuters Foundation, BARCELONA, Spain

Environmentalists in France and Ireland are pushing forward with legal cases aimed at forcing their governments to step up action on climate change, motivated by a flagship ruling last year that the Netherlands must cut emissions faster to keep its people safe.

In October, a Dutch appeals court said the government had “done too little to prevent the dangers of climate change and is doing too little to catch up,” ordering it to ensure planet-warming emissions are at least 25 percent below 1990 levels by the end of next year.

Tessa Khan, a lawyer with the Urgenda Foundation, which brought the Dutch case on behalf of nearly 900 citizens, said this and other ongoing climate legal actions are based on the principle that governments must meet their obligations under human rights law and the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change.

“[These cases] all spring from the same sort of inspiration and the broad notion that our governments have the duty to protect us from threats of this scale that they have contributed to knowingly,” said Khan, codirector of the Climate Litigation Network.

Four non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in France, including Greenpeace and Oxfam, fired the starting gun on Dec. 17. They sent a “preliminary request for compensation” in a 41-page letter to the French prime minister and a dozen government ministers, denouncing the state for failing to take concrete and effective measures to combat climate change.

The government has two months to respond, and if it fails to give a satisfactory answer, the groups are preparing to file a full legal action with the Paris Administrative Court in March.

Oxfam France climate and energy advocacy manager Armelle Le Comte said the ripple of lawsuits on climate action around the world — from Europe and North America to Pakistan and Colombia — reflected growing urgency as the impacts of extreme weather and rising seas become more visible.

Governments, including France, have talked a lot about tackling climate change, but have not done enough in practice, she said.

“So I think it is not surprising that more citizens, charities and NGOs ... decide that legal action is maybe the answer,” she said.

In the meantime, the NGOs have been raising awareness about the case and the need for stronger climate action in France through a YouTube video featuring celebrities such as actress Juliette Binoche and writer and film director Cyril Dion. They also launched an online petition in support of what they are calling the “Case of the Century” that has garnered nearly 2.1 million signatures in about a month.

Le Comte said wide public support for the legal action was important in providing a sense of legitimacy to the approach.

The case is particularly poignant in France, which has been rocked in recent months by “yellow vest” protests over social inequality and the high cost of living that were initially sparked by planned hikes in fuel tax.

French President Emmanuel Macron last week launched a national policy debate that includes how the country could shift to using more clean energy.

Khan said the court cases were aimed at ensuring emissions targets are met, not telling states how to do it.

“Then it’s up to the governments and the public to make sure the policies that are put in place are ones that ensure a just [energy] transition and ... the poorest aren’t the ones who bear the burden of that transition,” she said.