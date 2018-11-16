What makes us? Nature or nurture? The DNA debate comes back to life

By Robin McKie / The Observer

Robert Shafran’s first inkling that his life would soon be turned on its head occurred on his first day at college in upstate New York in 1980. His fellow students greeted him like a long-lost friend.

“Guys slapped me on the back, girls hugged and kissed me,” he sad.

Yet, Shafran had never set foot inside Sullivan County Community College until that day.

Another student, Eddy Galland, who had studied at the college the previous year, was the cause of the confusion, it transpired.

Galland was Shafran’s spitting image, classmates said.

Shafran was intrigued and went to Galland’s home to confront him.

“As I reached out to knock on the door, it opened — and there I am,” Shafran says, recalling his first meeting with Galland in the documentary film Three Identical Strangers.

The two young men had the same facial features, the same heavy build, the same dark complexions, the same mops of black curly hair — and the same birthday: July 12, 1961. They were identical twins, a fact swiftly confirmed from hospital records.

Each knew he had been adopted, but neither was aware he had a twin. Their story made headlines across the US.

One reader — David Kellman, a student at another college — was particularly interested. Shafran and Galland also looked astonishingly like him.

So he contacted Galland’s adoptive mother, who was stunned to come across, in only a few weeks, two young men who were identical in appearance to her son.

“My God, they are coming out of the woodwork,” she said.

Galland, Shafran and Kellman were adopted by different families when they were babies. They possessed the same complements of genes and, as young adults, they were indistinguishable.

They were the same person trebled, as one commentator put it.

The story behind the triplets’ separation and subsequent reuniting forms the dark core of Three Identical Strangers, which emerges as a tale of grotesque medical manipulation that today would have led to prosecutions for malpractice. It is also a poignant tale of lives reunited.

However, most importantly of all, the documentary is a timely illustration of the unexpected ways that genes and life events interact to shape us.

And that is crucial — as, once again, genetics is back in the news. On one hand, scientists are launching new onslaughts in the battle over the influence of nature versus nurture in human affairs. At the same time, there has been the attempted hijacking, by the far right, of the findings of modern genetics to support their own extreme views.

In these circumstances, this month’s release of Three Identical Strangers, which won a special award for documentary storytelling at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, could not have been more opportune, said medical historian Nathaniel Comfort, a professor at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland.

“The film is particularly well-timed, when genetic essentialism is on the rise, and divisiveness and polarization is sweeping the globe,” Comfort said.

The vital point that affects the current nature-nurture debate, and which is outlined in Three Identical Strangers, is the seemingly intense impact of genetic influences on Galland, Shafran and Kellman.

When they were reunited, they not only looked like doppelgangers, they also displayed an uncanny number of shared habits. All liked the same films, smoked the same cigarettes (Marlboro) and had been wrestlers in college.