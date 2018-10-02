It might be nature and not nurture after all

By Andrew Anthony / The Guardian

There are few areas of science more fiercely contested than the issue of what makes us who we are. Are we products of our environments or the embodiment of our genes? Is nature the governing force behind our behavior, or is it nurture? While almost everyone agrees that it is a mixture of both, there has been no end of disagreement about which is the dominant influence.

It is a disagreement that has been made yet more fraught by the political concerns that often underlie it. Traditionally, those on the left have tended to see the environment as the critical factor, because it ties in with notions of egalitarianism. Thus inequalities, viewed from this perspective, are not explained by inherent differences, but by social conditions.

Similarly, those on the right have leaned toward a more Darwinian conception, in which different social outcomes are accounted for by differences of suitability to the environment. In turn, such an understanding has in the past led to the promotion of eugenics (both on the left and right) — through selective breeding, sterilization and, in the case of the Nazis, wholesale murder.

As a result, a shadow was cast across genetic research into human behavior, particularly of the kind that centers on differences between population groups. Charles Murray and Richard Herrnstein’s The Bell Curve, published in 1994, did just that, drawing controversial conclusions about the differing average IQ results of black and white residents in the US.

Someone who defended the data in that book, but who took exception to its conclusions, is the US psychologist and geneticist Robert Plomin, a pioneer of what is sometimes called “hereditarian” science.

In his new book, Blueprint: How DNA Makes Us Who We Are, Plomin takes genetic research and draws some provocative conclusions, but they are about individuals rather than groups.

In common with many other scientists, Plomin believes that Freud sent society looking in the wrong place for answers to the question of what makes us as we are. The key to personality traits does not lie in how you were treated by your parents, but rather in what you inherited biologically from them: namely, the genes in your DNA.

He finds that genetic heritability accounts for 50 percent of the psychological differences between us, from personality to mental abilities, but that leaves 50 percent that should be accounted for by the environment.

DNA DATA

However, Plomin has said that, according to research, most of that 50 percent is not attributable to the type of environmental influences that can be planned for or readily affected — that is, it is made up of unpredictable events — and that of the environmental influences that can be moderated, much of it is really an expression of genetics.

“We now know that DNA differences are the major systematic source of psychological differences between us,” Plomin wrote. “Environmental effects are important, but what we have learned in recent years is that they are mostly random — unsystematic and unstable — which means that we cannot do much about them.”

Plomin has been waiting 30 years to write Blueprint. It has taken him that long to conduct the research — much of it based on long-term twin studies — necessary to prove his case.

However, there was another reason for the delay, he said: “cowardice.”