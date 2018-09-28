By Anjani Trivedi / Bloomberg Opinion

During China’s greatest period of economic growth, fed by widespread industrialization that lifted millions out of poverty, inequality has also increased — at the fastest pace and to the highest level in the world.

It might get worse.

China’s Gini coefficient, a widely used measure of income dispersion across a population, has risen more steeply over the past decade than in any other country, according to an IMF working paper.

Some inequality is to be expected with industrialization, but in China, it has happened at a staggering pace.

One of the main drivers is growing differences in education levels and skill premiums, the research found.

In education, China is among the most unequal societies. Demand for highly skilled workers soared with rapid technological change.

Access to secondary and higher-level education has blossomed since 1980. Last year, about 8 million students graduated from Chinese universities, 10 times more than two decades ago and double the number at US universities.

However, the gap in tertiary education completion rose even more, comparing rural with urban areas and richer to poorer people.

For example, in the relatively deprived southern autonomous region of Guangxi, about 19 percent of the college-age population is enrolled in tertiary education. In Shanghai, the comparable figure is 70 percent.

China’s capital-accumulation boom has been backed by state subsidies that encourage technological advances. Many research and development (R&D) handouts are based, in turn, on employees’ educational qualifications.

Take the Chinese Ministry of Science and Technology’s Innovation Company program, for example. Access to its incentives include stipulations that R&D spending amount to 6 percent of sales for companies with less than 50 million yuan (US$7.27 million) in revenue; that at least 30 percent of employees have a college degree; and that 10 percent of the staff be involved in R&D.

Plenty of big names have taken advantage of such policies, including the likes of Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co, the surveillance giant.

Other measures to bring home so-called sea turtles — qualified Chinese living overseas — have deepened the divide.

Under Beijing’s Thousand Talents program, which was launched a decade ago, returnees can get a 2 million yuan research grant and a personal reward of more than 500,000 yuan, along with benefits.

As of November last year, that program had attracted more than 7,000 Chinese scientists and engineers. Local governments, including Shenzhen, also have housing policies aimed at luring talent.

On top of the influx of expertise, it is harder for people to find good jobs as the population generally becomes better-educated.

To be sure, inequality does diminish as workers change industries, for example from agriculture to sectors that add more value, but that has not happened as fast, in part because of pro-farmer policies and the dibao system that guarantees rural incomes.

Beijing is now trying to reduce the income-tax burden, adding a potentially powerful tool to address inequality.

The working paper’s authors say this is especially the case in China, given the “limited role” fiscal policy has played in “moderating income inequality in China to date.”

For example, under tax reforms announced last month by the Chinese Ministry of Finance, the greatest benefit accrues to about 20 million people who earn more than 100,000 yuan a year — just 3 percent of the total workforce — according to a Bernstein analysis.