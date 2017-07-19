The Liberty Times Editorial: Curbing mistaken loyalty to China

The Executive Yuan on July 6 passed a draft amendment to the Act Governing Relations Between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area (台灣地區與大陸地區人民關係條例) to restrict the involvement of retired civil servants and military brass in political activities in China, and will send it to the Legislative Yuan for review.

The draft states that all former ministers and vice ministers of defense, foreign, mainland and security affairs, lieutenant generals and above, and the heads of intelligence agencies may not take part in political activities hosted by Chinese leaders in China within 15 years of their retirement, nor may they harm national dignity by saluting China’s flag, emblems and anthem or by singing songs that symbolize the Chinese regime.

If approved by the legislature, violators could have their monthly pensions suspended and forfeit their medals of honor.

The amendment was drafted after retired lieutenant general Wu Sz-huai (吳斯懷) and other retired military officers attended a ceremony in Beijing to mark the 150th anniversary of Sun Yat-sen’s (孫逸仙) birthday in November last year. They stood respectfully to listen to the Chinese national anthem and to a speech by Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平).

Media reports of the incident caused a sensation and triggered calls for amending the law to prevent a recurrence of such actions.

Wu at the time criticized the government’s decision to amend the law and the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) said that since Wu and the others had reported their trips to the authorities in advance and the two sides of the Taiwan Strait should support celebrations of Sun’s birthday, the government should not exaggerate the issue or attack specific groups.

Ironically, in his speech at the event Xi had emphasized that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) was the most loyal inheritor of Sun’s revolutionary cause.

What will Wu and the KMT think about Beijing’s fight for the right of historical discourse? This is perhaps the most merciless slap in the face of their “Huangpu spirit.”

Civil servants and military officers are government employees and their loyalty to the nation should therefore be much clearer and more explicit than that of the general public.

It is a pity that from the confrontation between the KMT’s mainstream and non-mainstream factions during Lee Teng-hui’s (李登輝) presidency in the 1990s to the confrontation between the pan-blue and pan-green camps during former presidents Chen Shui-bian’s (陳水扁) and Ma Ying-jeou’s (馬英九) terms in office, some government employees demonstrated a lack of national loyalty, as they leaned toward China because of their unhappiness with Taiwan’s domestic politics.

Moreover, since the related laws are rather loose, some former civil servants and military officers who frequently travel across the Taiwan Strait have been lured over by the enemy, to the detriment of Taiwan.

The behavior of some retired generals in particular has been questionable. Prior to retirement, they pledged to safeguard the Republic of China (ROC), but are echoing the People’s Republic of China (PRC) stance in retirement — even though the PRC wants to eliminate the ROC. They cling to their generous pensions, while mobilizing the so-called “800 warriors” to protest pension reform.

To be blunt, where is their military spirit and morals?