Public stake in climate change battle

By Chou Kuei-tien 周桂田

The Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) recently unveiled its draft “national action plan for combating climate change” bill. It is a clear demonstration of the government’s commitment to meet international standards decided at the Paris Climate Agreement, which came into force earlier this month. The bill is to be commended for setting out the main principles of the national response to climate change.

Although Taiwan is not a member of the UN, it must nevertheless abide by international norms.

This is generally recognized, with the underlying sanctions and restraints placed upon Taiwan by the 1994 Atlantic Tunas Convention Authorization Act being a prime example.

In addition to pressure from top-down international environmental agreements, Taiwan — as with every other country — must also respond to internal societal pressure.

The government must therefore draw up a series of policies, tailored to each ministry, to adapt the nation to climate change and reduce its carbon emissions, while working to achieve a large degree of consensus among the public.

The ratification of the Paris Climate Agreement represents the world’s gradual shift away from fossil fuels as the basis of a global “brown economy,” toward a sustainable, forward-looking “green economy” — and a rapid shift to so-called “smart industries.”

Countries that can position themselves as leaders in this field will be able to lead the way in establishing the next 20 to 30 years of economic and social development, and set technical standards and the barriers to entry for competitors.

Taiwanese observers are well aware of the challenges facing Taiwan, involving the transformation of its energy supply and industries, a change in how air pollution is managed to address the public’s concerns — and a general reorganization of society.

Due to long-term planning for the future, a number of the nation’s biggest energy consumers, most prolific polluters and emitters of carbon dioxide — within industry and the energy sector — are already engaged in a process of transformation and are proactively carrying out research and innovation.

Those firms that continue to pursue rent-seeking tactics of demanding fossil fuel subsidies — and in doing so externalize the environmental costs — have already reached a tipping point; they must now rapidly switch over to a new development model or face the consequences.

This pressure to immediately reduce carbon emissions is precisely what Nobel laureate and former Academia Sinica president Lee Yuan-tseh (李遠哲) has been advocating for so many years.

When examining the transformation to low-carbon societies in different countries around the world, a key ingredient is the participation of the wider public, which requires communication and dialogue.

Faced with push-back from various interest groups, there is a necessary learning curve in order to find a way forward for society.

The problem is particularly acute for the energy sector and industry, for which it is even more important to carry out a comprehensive discourse with society, build approval for the way forward, construct the right systems and structures and formulate forward-thinking policies.

By going through this societal learning curve, the fundamentals of sustainable thinking can then permeate local and central government, influence the formation of industrial development, societal values and then build a strong consensus.