By Eduardo Porter / NY Times News Service

Who gains from a trade war with China?

At the APEC summit in Peru over the weekend, one of the biggest questions was whether US president-elect Donald Trump would stick to his threat to erect steep trade barriers against Beijing, dragging the US into a tit-for-tat confrontation with the world’s second-largest economy.

No such war has begun, yet it seems clear that the US has already lost. China has been steadily gaining in the global economic system.

Waging war against globalization, the US is making China’s case. Eswar Prasad, a former head of the Chinese division at the IMF, argues that “over the long term China comes out a winner no matter what.”

China’s economy would surely suffer if the US were to impose a 45 percent tariff on nearly US$500 billion worth of Chinese imports. The US absorbs only 16 percent of Chinese exports, but it is China’s healthiest export market. Fears of US protectionism are already stoking capital flight from China.

However, China might be better placed than the US to take the blow. And it would certainly counterpunch. An editorial in the Global Times, a Chinese Communist Party mouthpiece, is probably not far-off in its warning that US action would mean: “A batch of Boeing orders will be replaced by Airbus. US auto and iPhone sales in China will suffer a setback, and US soybean and maize imports will be halted.”

China has several ways to retaliate. It could bar state-owned companies from doing business with US businesses. It could limit access to essential commodities, as it did in response to a fishing dispute with Japan by stopping exports of so-called rare earth minerals essential to the electronics industry. It could soft-pedal efforts to combat the piracy of US patents and copyrights.

ROUGH RIDE

Some of the US’ most successful companies would be in for a rough ride. The vast majority of Apple’s iPhones, for example, are assembled in China. The assembly costs, though, account for less than 4 percent of the value added of the device. That means China could force a halt in iPhone production at little cost to itself, while Apple would face a deeply disruptive, expensive effort to shift production elsewhere. Building it from scratch in the US is nearly impossible.

How long could the US resolve hold? An analysis by the pro-trade Peterson Institute for International Economics concluded that a full-blown trade war with China and Mexico would push unemployment in the US to nearly 9 percent in 2020, from 4.9 percent today. That would not improve the economic outlook for millions of working-class Americans in whose name Trump proposed this fight.

And that might not even be the worst part. Circling the wagons around the US border plays directly into China’s hands in other ways.

Washington would be cast as the villain in the fight. No matter how many tricks the Chinese government might deploy against US interests, it would remain the victim in the eyes of many nations, a champion for the cause of open rules-based trade.

Even if Trump is just bluffing, as many of his allies say, to gain leverage in some future negotiation, much of the damage has been done. His bluster has changed the perception of the role the US would play in the world.

Amid a turn toward populist nationalism in other rich countries — like Britain and France — China has emerged in the unlikely role of defender of globalized capitalism.