Financial sector can help shift toward low-carbon economy (p)

By Hans Joachim Schellnhuber, Christian Thimann And Axel Weber

Unless the world reduces greenhouse-gas emissions rapidly, humanity is likely to enter an era of unprecedented climate risks. Devastating extreme weather events are already increasing in frequency, but much of the worst climate-related damage, such as a sustained rise in sea levels, will be recognized only once it is too late to act.

Clearly, the climate system’s time horizon does not align well with the world’s much shorter political and economic cycles. Listed companies report on a quarterly basis and recent regulatory changes, such as those mandating increased use of mark-to-market accounting, limit long-term thinking.

Governments usually have legislative cycles of no more than four years and they must also respond to immediate developments. Yet stabilizing the climate requires sustained and consistent action over an extended period.

AXA and UBS, together with the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research, the CDP (formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project) and the EU’s Climate-KIC (Knowledge and Information Community), recently organized a conference in Berlin.

There, they discussed with leading experts in green investments and fossil-fuel divestment how financial intermediaries can help to address climate risks. The financial industry’s active involvement is urgently needed.

In the Paris climate agreement reached in December last year, nations worldwide agreed to limit global warming to well below 2?C, thereby defining the track on which the world must progress rapidly. Over the next 15 years, an estimated US$93 trillion will be needed for investments in low-carbon infrastructure.

Government funding alone cannot meet this demand, so the financial sector must help fill the gap. By redirecting capital flows toward proactive efforts to mitigate and adapt to climate change, financial institutions can protect client assets from global climate risks and from the economic risks that will attend a warming planet. They are also demonstrating their social responsibility for the well-being of future generations.

However, financing change requires changing finance. This process is already underway.

Development institutions such as the World Bank are reconsidering their investment policies and, in the private sector, there is growing enthusiasm for “green” bonds, loans, indices and infrastructure investments.

Still, as the European Commission notes, less than 1 percent of institutional assets worldwide are invested in environmentally friendly infrastructure assets. Given historically low interest rates and the general lack of attractive investment options, this is an ideal moment to tap into investors’ growing appetite for green financial products.

Many large financial institutions have joined a global initiative promoting fossil-fuel divestment. Research findings indicate that global carbon dioxide emissions must be restricted to less than 1 trillion tonnes between 2010 and the end of the century to comply with the Paris agreement and limit global warming to below 2?C. This means that most available coal, oil and gas reserves must stay in the ground.

As a result, investments in fossil-fuel energy sources will continue to lose value over time, eventually becoming stranded. Thus, the financial sector’s revaluation of such holdings not only helps to stabilize the climate, but also better protects its clients’ investments and, by preventing the creation of a “carbon bubble,” helps to stabilize economies.